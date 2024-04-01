“We’ve got to give credit” - Micah Richards feels 26-year-old Arsenal star is ‘real leader’ ahead of William Saliba

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has reserved special praise for Gabriel Magalhaes for his performance in Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

The top-of-the-table clash between the Gunners and the Cityzens ended in a stalemate, with Mikel Arteta's low block setup proving impregnable for Pep Guardiola's side. The north Londoners allowed the Cityzens only a shot on target across 90 minutes of action.

William Saliba received the Player of the Match award for his defensive display. However, Richards believes Magalhaes deserves credit for the leadership he's showcased at the back.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former Manchester City right-back said (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"I think when you watch it from a defender's point of view, you know Man City are going to be having a lot of the ball. But what is your concentration going to be like at the key moments?

"I thought they [Arsenal] got it spot on, in terms of positioning, when to go, when to drop off. And then they were basically saying, 'Okay, you have the ball wide, and we'll flood the centre of the field'. It was just amazing."

He added:

"We've got to give credit to Gabriel. Saliba got Man of the Match and I think there was talk about Saliba and how well he's done. But Gabriel has improved so much as well, and become a real leader of that back four. He really has."

Magalhaes has registered 39 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, contributing four goals.

"It’s not in our hands" - Pep Guardiola delivers verdict on title race after Arsenal 0-0 Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that the odds have tipped in Liverpool's favor to win the title race after his side's goalless draw against the Gunners.

The Merseysiders have now moved to the top of the league table, sitting two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, while Manchester City trail behind one point further in third.

Speaking after yesterday's game, Guardiola was asked whether Jurgen Klopp's side are now the favorites, with nine games left to go. The Spanish boss said (per the club's official website):

"Yes. Always who is first is favourite. Second favourite is Arsenal. Third we are. It’s not in our hands."

The Cityzens will next face Unai Emery's Aston Villa, who've been in exceptional form in the league this season and are fourth in the standings. Guardiola added on the upcoming fixture:

“All we can do against Aston Villa is try to win the game. When we were top we were favorites because it was in our hands but now it is not.”