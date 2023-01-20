“We’ve got to help everybody” – Graham Potter on whether ‘exciting’ Mudryk will make Chelsea debut against Liverpool 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently spoke about whether newly-signed Mykhailo Mudryk will make his debut against Liverpool on Saturday (January 21). The Blues will make the trip to Merseyside for the clash against the Reds.

Mudryk recently arrived at Stamford Bridge for a fee close to €100 million plus add-ons as Todd Boehly pipped Arsenal to complete the forward's signing.

The Ukrainian was in great form for Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Blues. He has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 18 games this season.

Ahead of the crucial clash against ninth-placed Liverpool, Graham Potter was asked whether the big-money signing is on queue to make his debut against Liverpool.

Potter replied (via football.london):

"He hasn't played so much football recently but has been training well. There's a chance [he could make his debut]. We've got to help everybody understand that he is coming from a different league and has to adapt."

"He is a young player that has a lot of potential but has had good experiences already. He is an exciting player."

Potter further added:

“He's very happy to be here. He is looking forward to his career here and looking forward to get started.”

Chelsea have struggled in attack this season as the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have failed to replicate their best form for the club this term. Loan arrival Joao Felix is also suspended for the clash against Liverpool.

The Blues currently have 28 points from 19 league games this season and are tenth in the league table.

Chelsea fan claimed Mykhailo Mudryk would be key against Liverpool

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

A Chelsea fan named Richard Gordon claimed that if Mudryk starts against Liverpool, the battle between the Ukrainian and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be key in deciding the outcome of the game. He said (via This is Anfield):

"If he starts, then it will be all eyes on Mykhailo Mudryk vs. Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent’s become a laughing stock and very much receiving the Harry Maguire treatment at the moment from rival fans. I think Potter will target him from the start."

He further added that the duel between superstar Mohamed Salah and 18-year-old Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall would also determine the course of the match. Gordon further said:

"Elsewhere, it will be interesting to see how our youngster Lewis Hall gets on in defence against Mohamed Salah. He has impressed so far when selected, but Salah will be his toughest challenge yet."

