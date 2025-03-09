"We've got nothing to lose" - PSG boss Luis Enrique sends message to Liverpool ahead of 2nd leg of UCL clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has sent a message to his side's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponents Liverpool. The Spanish tactician claimed that his side has 'nothing to lose' ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

PSG dominated the first leg at the Parc des Princes last week (March 5) but couldn't convert any of their 27 shots on goal (10 on target). They ended up on the wrong side of the result after Harvey Elliott scored (87'), which was the Reds' only shot on target to steal a 1-0 win.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson delivered a masterful performance, showcasing ridiculous reflexes to make nine incredible saves. While superstar forward Mohamed Salah was not at his best against PSG, he got his act back on track with a stellar brace against Southampton on the weekend (March 8).

Although Arne Slot's side have been firing on all cylinders in every competition, Enrique has claimed that his side will be gunning for victory without any pressure.

After PSG's 4-1 win over Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 (March 8), the 54-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think we'll be in the best possible shape for the Liverpool game. We've got nothing to lose. Our only objective is victory and that's what we're going for. Football allows for surprises; it is true that we were down and sad after the (first-leg) game but as we have analysed the game and after beating Rennes, which is a difficult team, it makes us hopeful. I repeat, we have nothing to lose, which makes us a more dangerous team than we usually are."

Liverpool have lost just one game at home this season - a 1-0 defeat to Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest in Matchday 4 (September 14).

"Big week for them" - Paul Merson makes claim about Liverpool's UCL showdown vs PSG and EFL Cup final

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has claimed that it is a 'big week' of fixtures ahead for Arne Slot's Liverpool.

In the upcoming week, the Reds are set to play the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against French giants PSG on Tuesday, March 11. They will also have the chance to secure their first piece of silverware this season in the final of the EFL Cup against Newcastle United on Sunday, March 16.

After Liverpool ambled along to a 3-1 win over EPL stragglers Southampton on the weekend, Merson, watching the game on Sky Sports, said (via Rousing the Kop):

"It soon changes very quickly, football. A bad week and you're out of two competitions, lose a final and get knocked out of the Champions League, then you've just got the league which is virtually nearly done. So, big, big week for them. Big week. But I'm disappointed in them today, I know they won and that's all they had to do, but I'd be worried about the way they played coming into this game on Tuesday night. I thought they might get that little bit of confidence up, that swagger back, I didn't see that today."

With a tough pair of fixtures ahead, Slot will be counting on the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to inspire the Reds to victory.

