"We’ve got be ruthless" - Pundit believes Arsenal might sell Gunners fan-favorite in January

Former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor think that Arsenal might be forced to sell midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to bring in Ivan Toney in the winter. The former Aston Villa man believes the Gunners midfielder is unlikely to become a starter at the club in the future.

It goes without saying that Arsenal are looking to add an established striker to their ranks to strengthen their attacking options as they embark on the fight for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney over the last couple of weeks, with rumors suggesting they could lure him to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens in January.

Expand Tweet

However, the club doesn't have much leeway in terms of profit and sustainability at the moment after splashing over £200 million on transfers in the summer. Hence, they could be forced to get a player of their squad to make room for Ivan Toney's potential signing.

Speaking on the subject, Agbonlahor reckoned that Emile Smith Rowe would likely be the sacrificial lamb for Arsenal. The ex-forward explained that he doesn't see the midfielder becoming a starter in Mikel Arteta's set-up.

“Say January comes and Arsenal have to sell somebody, have to for Financial Fair Play to bring Toney in, who are you selling?,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT. “I said Smith Rowe, but I know Arsenal fans love him, but is he going to be a starter in the future? I don’t see it.”

Expand Tweet

Agbonlahor's statement was backed up by fellow pundit Kevin Campbell.

“I love Smith Rowe but I think that connection, that love for players, we’ve got be ruthless,” Campbell replied. “We’ve got to really look at it and say who are the tradable pieces. Smith Rowe for whatever reason doesn’t seem to be able to keep himself fit. And you know that’s the best ability in the world is to be available.”

Arsenal make statement with emphatic victory over Lens

The Gunners were on rampage when they clashed with RC Lens in their Champions League fixture, producing a decisive performance to cemept their place at the top of their group. Mikel Arteta's men enjoyed a one-sided affair in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium as they strolled to a comfortable 6-0 win.

It took the Gunners just 13 minutes to open the scoring via a Kai Harvertz effort. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead just eight minutes later before goals from Bukayo Saka (23'), Gabriel Martinelli (27') and Martin Odegaard (45+1') sent them 5-0 up at half-time. Jorginho scored the last goal of the game in the 86th minute via penalty to seal a 6-0 victory for the club.

With that result, the Premier League giants have sealed their spot in the knockout phase of the competition and sent a strong message to their rivals that they mean business this season. It remains to be seen how far they will go in the Champions League in the following months.