"We've got to show them respect"- Casemiro rubbishes claims that tie is over after Real Madrid's 3-1 first-leg win against Chelsea

Real Madrid star Casemiro was pleased with his side's performance in their 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The Brazilian has, however, warned his side against being complacent.

Los Blancos took the lead in the 21st minute through an impressive header from Karim Benzema. The Frenchman scored Real Madrid's second goal just three minutes later from another header.

Kai Havertz then halved Carlo Ancelotti's side's advantage in the 40th minute to set up an exciting second half. But Benzema completed a sensational hat-trick to restore his side's two-goal lead soon after the restart.

Chelsea dominated possession but were unable to trouble Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite Real Madrid's two-goal lead over the Blues, Casemiro has advised his side to show the reigning Champions League champions the respect they deserve.

"It was a very disciplined performance in which we understood the game, there's no question about that, but there's still 90 minutes to go," said Casemiro as per club's official website.

"We know that we now head back to the Bernabeu and that's important, it's our home, but there's still 90 minutes to go and we've got to show the reigning Champions League champions the respect they deserve. Chelsea play some good stuff and are used to playing games like this, but, as I say, we've got to show them respect."

Contrasting form of Chelsea and Real Madrid strikers proved to be the difference

Karim Benzema once again proved to be the difference-maker for Madrid. He followed up his sensational 17-minute hat-trick against PSG with one against Chelsea. He has scored 37 goals and provided 13 assists in just 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, haven't had much of a fortune with their strikers. They signed Romelu Lukaku last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. But the Belgian has scored just 12 goals in 36 appearances and is currently behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old was brought on as a second-half substitute in the 64th minute against Madrid, but failed to make an impact on the game. He also missed a gilt-edged opportunity to draw one back for the Blues.

The two sides' contrasting fortunes mirror the form of their big-name strikers. Karim Benzema is in the form of his life, whereas Romelu Lukaku looks like a fish out of water at Stamford Bridge.

