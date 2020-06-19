"We've got a tough start, but we're looking forward to it," says EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

EPL boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side are ready to go after routine training and practice matches.

Solskjaer also confirmed that EPL giants Manchester United will be without Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken exhaustively on his team's preparations leading up to the marquee fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. The Norwegian also shed light on various aspects of the new variables in football post-COVID-19, such as substitutes, squad depth and rotation.

Furthermore, Solskjaer also provided an injury update and hinted at the challenges moving forward for EPL giants Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had their share of problems on the pitch this season in the EPL, but consider themselves more than worthy of challenging for a Champions League spot as they sit just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They will have no time to adapt to the new brand of EPL football that begun with the Aston Villa versus Sheffield United fixture, as Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur lay in wait for an exhilarating contest later today.

It's an extremely tight game as fifth-placed Manchester United are separated from Arsenal by just five points in the EPL table.

"We're as ready as we can be," says EPL boss Solskjaer

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks positively ahead of his side's clash against Spurs

Over 100 days without competitive football has undoubtedly depleted the fitness levels of players, but Solskjaer believes his side are ready after a couple of practice games and effective training sessions. Speaking in an exclusive with the EPL club's official website, he said:

"We’ve prepared as well as we can. We’ve trained hard, and we’ve had a couple of 11-a-sides between ourselves. We had a friendly game against West Brom and the players look like they’ve looked after themselves in the lockdown as well. We’re as ready as we can be.”

With EPL superstars such as Paul Pogba returning to the setup, Manchester United surely look like a force to reckon with. However, they'll still be without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

"Yeah, we’ve got a couple of injuries. Axel Tuanzebe will probably be missing and Phil Jones will be missing. Apart from that, I would say everyone else is available for selection," Solskjaer confirmed.

Solskjaer also commented on the five substitutes rule, claiming that it is important to have it since there is little time to prepare for the next season.

Using the example of Arsenal's substandard display against EPL rivals Manchester City, Solskjaer opined on the importance of finding rhythm and fitting into a game. He also heaped praise on Spurs, who themselves have the likes of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min back. The EPL manager added:

"Of course Tottenham are a top team, Champions League finalists last season. Now we know Harry Kane, Son and Sissoko, they’re all back so we’re going to play against a top team, as you say."

Spurs v Manchester United promises to be an EPL thriller

He concluded while keeping in mind the lengthy break from football:

"You can see last night [in the Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal games], mistakes happen that normally don’t. To get into the rhythm is important and we’ve got a tough start, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Mistakes have appeared to separate a win and a loss so far since the EPL resumed, and it seems like the thriller between Manchester United and Spurs will be defined by fine margins as well.