"We've a great connection" - Former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez comments on possible reunion with Lionel Messi in MLS amidst Inter Miami rumours

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez hopes to reunite with his ex-teammate and friend Lionel Messi in the MLS amid rumours linking the Uruguayan with Inter Miami.

The pair forged a terrific partnership at the Camp Nou, lifting four La Liga and one Champions League title in six years. Suarez was offloaded to Atletico Madrid in 2020 and now, as he searches for a new club, he has been linked with David Beckham's MLS franchise.

There, he hopes to reunite with Messi, who left Barcelona for PSG last summer but has struggled to replicate his best form, scoring just 11 times across competitions

Speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero, Suarez said (via The Daily Mail):

"With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully... you never know what happens. We've a great connection. There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside."

Messi struck only six goals in Ligue 1 from 26 games, his lowest goal-tally in a top-flight campaign in 16 years.

There have been rumours that he could leave the Parc des Princes but has another year left on his contract and PSG, who are eager to retain him as part of their project. Suarez, meanwhile, was told by Atletico just a day before their final La Liga game of the 2021-22 season that they intend to part ways with him.

The 34-year-old, who played a significant role in their La Liga title triumphh last season with 21 goals after joining from Barcelona, was keen to stay on for the 2022-23 season too.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Luis Suarez has bid farewell to Atletico Madrid on his Instagram.



(Source: Ig/luissuarez9) 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Luis Suarez has bid farewell to Atletico Madrid on his Instagram.(Source: Ig/luissuarez9) 🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Luis Suarez has bid farewell to Atletico Madrid on his Instagram.(Source: Ig/luissuarez9) https://t.co/V4fQuY93rc

However, his contract is up next season, and following a precipitous decline in form this campaign, the capital side decided against renewing his deal. Although rumours of a move to Inter Miami are currently rife, El Pistolero is keen to continue in Europe for now. He said:

"No, it's not in my head yet. I have my head in Europe. Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I'm very proud of the career I've had here. I have received some proposals from here, but I am still analysing them. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level."

Former Barcelona stars Suarez and Messi could make for blockbuster MLS transfers

It seems like a long shot right now, but if Suarez and Messi indeed join the MLS, it would be the league's biggest signings yet. A handful of players in recent years have swapped the glare of European football for the relatively lesser lights of the American top flight.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Inter Miami will offer Luis Suarez 2 year contract. #InterMiamiCF



But the Uruguayan star wants to continue his career in Europe. Inter Miami will offer Luis Suarez 2 year contract.But the Uruguayan star wants to continue his career in Europe. 🔥 Inter Miami will offer Luis Suarez 2 year contract. 🇺🇾 #InterMiamiCF ✨But the Uruguayan star wants to continue his career in Europe. https://t.co/SwnxKso7Gb

The prospect of the former Barcelona duo of Suarez and Messi playing in the MLS would be a dream come true for MLS fans. Joining the same team would just be the icing on the cake. Such a prospect may seem unlikely now, but stranger things have happened in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav