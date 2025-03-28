“We’ve lacked runners in behind” - Jeremie Aliadiere names 2 strikers Arsenal must look to sign

Jeremie Aliadiere thinks Arsenal’s attack is lacking a key ingredient and has named Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins as the ideal fixes. The Gunners have notably been in the market for a striker in recent transfer windows, and Aliadiere believes this duo would solve their problems up front.

The former Gunners forward, who spoke on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast, insisted Mikel Arteta requires a centre-forward who gets behind defenders. He said:

"Alexander Isak, for me, all day long. I think we've lacked runners in behind, making runs beyond defenders, and going pretty quickly in terms of transition.

"I think we've been lacking this at Arsenal for quite a while now where we work very hard to get the ball back, and once we do get it, we lack the instinct striker that makes a run quickly where the space is."

He continued:

"I feel we are quite predictable, take a bit too long to go forward and give the opportunity for the opponent to get back into shape. That for me is because of the lack of a quick No.9 who will go and make that run over the defence and over the top.

"I think Isak, for me, is the best, and I like [Ollie] Watkins as well, he's a similar style player. Both play in the Premier League so there won't be any adaptation time which you could have with foreign players that come from abroad."

Isak has been at his best this season for Newcastle United, scoring 19 goals in 25 league appearances, while helping the club win its first trophy in 70 years. But Newcastle have no intention of selling, according to reports.

Watkins boasts a superb record across his 210 games for Aston Villa, with 84 goals to his name. An Arsenal bid in January was rejected, with Villa unwilling to lose a second forward after Jhon Duran departed.

Arsenal could see star man return from injury after three months

Bukayo Saka is set to return for Arsenal after almost three months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The winger sustained the injury in December and subsequently underwent surgery, but is back in full training now (via BBC).

While the club are cautious, Saka could be in the squad for Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium (April 1). The 23-year-old’s return is timely as well for the Gunners' Champions League ambitions, with the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid only a little more than a week away.

Simultaneously, the club are also readying themselves to kick off contract discussions with the England international, whose present one expires in 2027.

