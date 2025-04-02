"We've learnt a lot this season" - Reece James hits out at Chelsea fans and pundits

Chelsea captain Reece James has defended Enzo Maresca amid criticism from fans and pundits. He believes that the Italian coach is working hard with the players and they are enjoying their time with him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, James claimed that the objective for Chelsea is to play in the UEFA Champions League next season and they are working towards it. He believes that the performances have improved and they are on the right path and said via Tribal Football:

"Our objective is to play Champions League football next year. I think there's still more to come from us, it's early days. We've learnt a lot this season and are still learning. We have come on leaps and bounds this year, fighting against the best teams in the league on a consistent basis.

"I think the balance of the team is key, to have different players for different roles. Everyone complements each other well and that helps with where we are so far. Hopefully our performances reflect how far we have come. The way the head coach is with the team, the way he wants us to play and how passionate he is makes it enjoyable. Our idea and focus stays the same no matter who we are playing against."

Chelsea finished 6th in the Premier League last season with 63 points from their 38 matches. The Blues have collected 49 points from their 29 matches this season and are sitting 4th in the table.

Enzo Maresca convinced Chelsea are doing well despite dip in form

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham and claimed that he is happy with the team's performance. He believes that it is a difficult situation for the club in terms of form and said via Yahoo:

“Personally, I am convinced we’re a better team than two months ago. The reason why is that you need to go through this kind of [difficult] moment. With the amount of injuries we had, my duty was to try to find solutions and we tried to move players, change positions, and try to find different solutions.

"We are there [in the top four] – and we have been there all season – so it’s our duty to try to finish there. And as I’ve said, this club belongs in the Champions League so we have to do everything in our hands possible to bring the club there.”

Chelsea were 2 points behind Liverpool in early December but are now 21 points behind the Reds. They have slipped in form lately and are 4th in the table and are out of the FA Cup, after crashing out of the Carabao Cup in October. They are still going strong in the UEFA Conference League and remain favorites for the trophy.

