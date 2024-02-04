“We’ve lost” “This manager needs sacking” - Manchester United fans fume as defender starts against West Ham after injury absence 

Manchester United fans have slammed Erik ten Hag for opting to start Harry Maguire in his side's clash against West Ham United today (February 4).

Maguire is the only change Ten Hag has made from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 on Wednesday (February 1). The English center-back replaces Raphael Varane.

The 30-year-old had been enjoying a career renaissance this season until he suffered a long-term groin problem in early December. He missed six of the Red Devils games across competitions due to the long-term injury.

Maguire reclaimed his place in Manchester United's defense and did so at the expense of Varane. The French defender has struggled with fitness issues of his own but was a starter alongside Lisandro Martinez throughout last season.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst gave an insight into Ten Hag's decision to start Maguire and bench Varane. He stated:

"Further confirmation Varane can't start two games in a week. Had started the last six games. Maguire for Varane the only change."

Ten Hag has otherwise gone with the same team that came out triumphant in an enthralling battle with Wolves midweek.

Andre Onana continues in goal after returning from a disastrous African Cup of Nations tournament with Cameroon.

Maguire joins Diogo Dalot, Martinez, and Luke Shaw in defense.

Kobbie Mainoo who was the Red Devils' hero against Wolves is in midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Rasmus Hojlund starts up top with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford who was on the scoresheet at Molineaux.

However, some fans aren't happy with Ten Hag's decision to bring Maguire into his starting lineup.

One fan thinks the Red Devils will lose:

"Maguire and Onana starting. We’ve lost."

Another fan went as far as to insist Ten Hag should be sacked:

"This manager needs sacking."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's XI to face West Ham:

Erik ten Hag moved to praise Marcus Rashford following Manchester United's win against Wolves

Marcus Rashford got back to his best against Wolves.

Rashford was back among the goals in the victory against Wolves, scoring the opener in a seven-goal thriller. It was a brilliant strike from the English forward that allowed him to put his recent off-the-field troubles to one side.

The 26-year-old was left out of Manchester United's 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup on January 28. He called in sick for training after a 12-hour session of binge drinking at a club in Belfast.

Rashford was reportedly docked two weeks' wages (£650,000) for his indiscipline. The club confirmed that the case was closed as the player had 'taken responsibility'.

Ten Hag was pleased with the Englishman's performance against Wolves. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I think the whole team played very well, Rashy as well, and he knows that. You see in the last games he is coming alive in the frontline and if they [the strikers] get the service from the back, they are a threat for every opposition."

Rashford has somewhat been out of sorts this season, managing five goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions. Fans will hope he pushes on following a fine showing at Molineaux.

