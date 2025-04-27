"We've lost", "Wtf is he doing in this lineup" - Fans react as Manchester City star included in XI for Forest FA Cup S/F clash

Fans have taken to social media to question Pep Guardiola's decision to start Rico Lewis in Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final clash against Nottingham Forest. Both sides are set to face off at Wembley today (April 27), with a seat in the final only available for one club.
After the sub-par season that City have had, a spot in the final would go a long way in their hunt for a trophy. However, their fans are not particularly pleased about Guardiola trusting Rico Lewis with such an important semi-final game.
The 20-year-old has faced recent challenges this season, especially in the UEFA Champions League play-offs against Real Madrid, where he seemed outmatched. Back in December, he picked up an unnecessary red card in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace, raising questions about his composure.
Guardiola has handed the versatile defender a start alongside players like Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic. Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Matheus Nunes are all holding down the forte, with Stefan Ortega in goal. Upfront, Savinho and Jack Grealish will flank Omar Marmoush, who will lead the line for the Cityzens.
This selection has not sat well with Manchester City supporters, who have openly complained about Rico Lewis' inclusion with comments like these:
"Rico Lewis is playing we've lost" a fan gave up.
"Wtf is Rico lewis doing in the line up" another demanded.
"Rico Lewis. Why is this small piece of crap starting over Nico?" another was angry.
"Rico Lewis in midfield. Heaven help us." this fan prayed.
"Rico Lewis starts = Man City loses." another claimed.
Guardiola looks to FA Cup redemption as Manchester City look to salvage season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to the FA Cup to redeem the Cityzens' abysmal run of form this season. They crashed out of the Premier League title race, currently fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.
A defeat against Nottingham Forest today will mark a trophyless season for City, something Guardiola hopes to avoid. Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, he admitted that winning the trophy would help them "avoid bigger damage" (via RFI):
"I said many times the season has not been good, regardless if we reach the final or go to the Champions League. Too many matches have not been good. We would avoid bigger damage for the club if we win the cup. But what will dictate the season is the Premier League."
Manchester City have reached the FA Cup semi-finals seven times in a row. However, they have won the trophy just twice under Pep Guardiola, and they will be hoping for a third to salvage this season.