"We've had a lot of work and we've had the kids" - Isco's partner Sara Salamo opens up on personal life as ex-Real Madrid star looks for new club

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco hasn't played professionally since November last year, however, his personal life appears to be doing well.

His partner, Spanish actress Sara Salamo, recently spoke about the couple's personal life.

In January 2023, Salamo made an unexpected admission on the Spanish TV show "La Resistencia" regarding the couple's intimate life (via Daily Star):

“He and I didn't want to come on the show here until we could say that we did it once a day. But then my book happened and we couldn't quite get there. We've had a lot of work and we've had the kids. But we're very competitive.”

Even though the former Real Madrid star has had a less-than-ideal season on the pitch, his time off the field doesn't seem too bad.

Isco is currently without a team, following Sevilla's decision to terminate his contract late last year. Notably, the midfielder had a falling out with manager Jorge Sampaoli and left the club after playing just 18 games in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

On the last day of the transfer window, there were rumors that he would be moving to Union Berlin, but the transfer failed to materialize, even though his agent had gone to Germany to finalize it. The former Real Madrid midfielder will now have to explore other possibilities as a free agent.

Sara Salamo and Isco have been together since 2017 and have two children, Theo and Piero. Salamo is a popular actress and celebrity in her own right, having starred in the Spanish Netflix series "Drug Squad: Costa del Sol." She also has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

Why did former Real Madrid star Isco fail to find a club in the winter?

Isco's football career has taken a major hit in recent months. After leaving Real Madrid in the summer, he signed with Sevilla. However, by the end of 2022, he had left Seville, leaving him without a team and looking for a new chance to play professionally.

Recently, there were rumors that the ex-Real Madrid player was going to join Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. This could have been an amazing opportunity for him, since Union are currently in an impressive position in the league standings.

Unfortunately, the move to Germany did not happen and Union Berlin's Oliver Ruhnert declared on the club's official Twitter account:

"We would have liked to see Isco with us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to previous agreements, which is why the transfer will not take place."

