“We’ve had many highs” - Ex-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his stint with the Red Devils

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reflected on his spell at Old Trafford. The Dutchman's time with the Red Devils came with its ups and downs that was ultimately undone in October 2024 when he was sacked.

Ten Hag arrived in Manchester in June 2022 and remained in charge for 128 matches across competitions. During his time there, the former Ajax boss won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup once each.

Speaking to Seg Stories, Ten Hag said (via Fabrizio Romano's X account):

“We’ve had many highs at Man United, but as I always say: there is always room for improvement.”

“Good is not enough,” he added.

Unfortunately, things haven't improved for Manchester United fans since Ten Hag's departure earlier in the season. Former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was appointed head coach of the club after the Dutch tactician's departure.

Since then, the Portuguese has struggled, winning just four of his 14 Premier League matches. This has seen the Red Devils fall to 15th in the English top-flight standings, which makes it extremely unlikely for the club to finish within the European places.

Up next for Manchester United is a home game in the Premier League against Ipswich Town on Wednesday, February 26.

Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United following Everton draw

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was clearly disappointed following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22. The Manchester outfit were down 2-0 at half-time, but scored twice in the final 20 minutes to draw level.

However, the Red Devils managed fewer shots on target (eight and three), despite enjoying 63% possession in this tie. Following the game's conclusion, Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via Mirror):

"They were positive towards the end. That’s where they’ve got to look [to improve]. I don't know if I've seen a United team this bad. It's been embarrassing in all facets of the game. Yes we can talk about quality.

"But I think one thing that's unforgivable is a lack of fight, a lack of desire, not getting near people. There's been instants in this game, especially the second half, where Man United need to look at Everton and take examples."

Manchester United will be focusing on progressing deep into the remaining cup competitions. They're set for fifth-round FA Cup action and the two-legged Round-of-16 stage of the Europa League.

