“We’ve missed him” – Chelsea boss Graham Potter hails impact of ‘important’ player during 1-0 win over Leeds

Chelsea manager Graham Potter hailed central defender Wesley Fofana for his performance during the 1-0 win over Leeds United. The Blues finally won a league match after a five-match winless run. Fofana scored the only goal at Stamford Bridge.

The defender, who arrived in the summer transfer window from Leicester City for £75 million, spent an extensive spell on the sidelines due to the injury he suffered against AC Milan in a UEFA Champions League group stage home match.

With Thiago Silva out for approximately six weeks due to a knee ligament injury, Fofana's return to action is a much welcome boost for the Blues. The Frenchman played a key role both defensively and offensively against Leeds.

Graham Potter told the media after the match (via the Evening Standard):

“We’ve missed him, I think it was the AC Milan game at home when he suffered his injury and that was a long time ago. He brings something different; physicality, he defends big spaces, he allows us to defend a little higher because he has the pace to recover. In the box, he can attack the ball well. He’s an important player for us.”

Chelsea remain in 10th spot in the league despite their win against Leeds United. They currently have 34 points from 25 matches and are 11 points off the top four.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter praised Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea FC v Leeds United - Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly completed a summer move to Chelsea from Napoli with the reputation of being one of the best defenders in Serie A. Many expected the Senegalese to instantly become one of the Blues' defensive leaders.

Koulibaly, however, has endured a run of poor form since his arrival and has often been the subject of criticism. His performance against Leeds, though, was fantastic.

Potter showered praise on the central defender as he told the media after the match:

“Sometimes it’s not easy to land and hit the ground [running]. We all want that to happen but it isn’t as straightforward as that. There has been a lot of change and transition here but he is a great guy, wants the team to do well, cares a lot, and I thought he helped Wesley and Benoit [Badiashile].

"He showed leadership and calmness which was really important for us. So I’m really happy for him.”

In 24 appearances for the Blues so far, Koulibaly has helped the west Londoners keep nine clean sheets.

