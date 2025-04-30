"We've never seen anything like this before", "Is he even human?" - Fans in awe of Barcelona star's showing in 3-3 Inter draw

Lamine Yamal was the subject of praise online for his performance in the six-goal thriller Champions League semifinal first-leg between Barcelona and Inter Milan on Wednesday (April 30). The La Masia graduate proved unplayable throughout the game, as La Blaugrana were held to a 3-3 draw at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Both teams came into the clash on the back of contrasting results, and Inter couldn’t have asked for a better start when they took a surprise lead within 30 seconds of the kickoff. Marcus Thuram gave the visitors the lead, meeting Denzel Dumfries’ cross with an audacious backheel flip that crept beyond the grasp of Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona immediately took control, but to their dismay, it was again Simone Inzaghi’s men who scored the next goal of the match. Dumfries doubled Inter’s lead in the 21st minute with an overhead kick after latching onto a headed pass from Francesco Acerbi.

Lamine Yamal halved the deficit three minutes later, skipping past a few Inter players before curling a beautiful effort that ricocheted off the left post and nestled at the back of the net. The 17-year-old came close to scoring a few minutes later, but his effort struck the crossbar before going to the corner.

Barcelona continued to crank up the pressure, and they restored parity in teh 38th minute. A fizzing cross from Pedri found Raphinha, who subsequently found Ferran Torres to poke home.

Barcelona continued their dominance after the restart but found themselves behind after the hour mark when Dumfries rose highest to head home Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner in the 64th minute. However, Inter’s lead did not last long as Raphinha’s long-range strike crashed off the bar and bounced in off Yann Sommer’s back for an own goal a minute later.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had given the Nerazzurri the lead again in the 75th minute, but his goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review. Yamal almost got the winner in the 87th minute, but his dink deflected off the crossbar to safety.

While Denzel Dumfries won the 'Player of the Match' award, Lamine Yamal was just as outstanding on the night. The teenage sensation put on a show in his 100th game for Barcelona. He had 102 touches, completed six take-ons, and received a rating of 8.5, as per Sofascore. Also, his goal made him the youngest ever goalscorer in a Champions League semifinal clash.

After the match, fans on social media heaped praise on his performance, with one writing:

''Lamine Yamal, we've never seen anything like this before. A 17 years old is the best footballer in the world. Generational talent.''

Another tweeted:

''Is Lamine Yamal even human? How can he be this ridiculously good.''

''Lamine Yamal is doing things we have never seen before in world football. That was his 100th game for the senior Barcelona squad and he was nothing short of an Einstein on the pitch,'' @axdambient wrote.

''Lamin Yamal is whoever he thinks he is,'' @ZayyadInc added.

''Give Yamal that number 10 jersey next season,'' @ccimnaza chimed in.

''Lamine Yamal should win the ballon dor,'' @osg_458 posited.

"We did a good job and we have to keep fighting" – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Inter Milan

Hansi Flick expressed mixed feelings following his side’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in Catalonia. The German tactician said he was happy with the team but lamented their poor start to the game.

He said (via Tribuna.com):

"I'm happy with the team. We did a good job and we have to keep fighting. I don't think we started well. We conceded two goals, but then we got back into the game. The second half was spectacular. There's a second game left, and we have to win. It's a final, before the final."

"We're talking about a Champions League semi-final, great teams. They have a wealth of experience, and they showed it. They played very well from set pieces. And they took full advantage of this," he added.

Barcelona will play the return leg of the UCL semifinal with Inter next Tuesday (May 6).

