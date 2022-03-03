"We’ve never thought about changing our manager" - PSG chief delivers vote of confidence to Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo has insisted that the club aren’t considering a change of personnel, hinting that they are happy with their current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has often been criticized for not being able to orchestrate eye-catching football during his spell in Paris. PSG’s premature exit from the French Cup also put immense pressure on the Argentine tactician, with many claiming that he’d be eventually replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



They have no plans currently to sack him.



Dependant upon the



instagram.com/p/Cah0DG8sSuy/… Reminder that #PSG will control what happens to Pochettino and it won't be during the season.They have no plans currently to sack him.Dependant upon the #UCL Reminder that #PSG will control what happens to Pochettino and it won't be during the season.They have no plans currently to sack him.Dependant upon the #UCL instagram.com/p/Cah0DG8sSuy/…

PSG chief Leonardo, however, has come out to squash those rumors, stating that the club never contacted Zidane or any other manager. When asked whether Paris Saint-Germain were in touch with other managers, Leonardo told L’Equpe (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We’ve never thought about changing our manager. We’ve never contacted Zidane or anyone. I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything.”

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the French giants in January 2021, signing an 18-month contract. In his debut season, PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille, finishing a point behind the champions.

The Parisiens have been dominant in the league this season and currently enjoy a 15-point lead over second-placed Marseille. They are also the favorites to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of 13-time champions Real Madrid.

PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 tie could decide Mauricio Pochettino’s fate

The Ligue 1 outfit secured a narrow 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last month. Although they dominated proceedings from the get-go, they needed a special Kylian Mbappe goal at the very end to put themselves in front.

In the return leg, they are likely to face a more determined Real Madrid and the onus will be on Pochettino to weather the storm.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"Without football it is impossible to live."



Happy 50th birthday, Mauricio Pochettino!



The former Spurs boss speaking after their famous Ajax comeback was absolutely everything



"Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes.""Without football it is impossible to live."Happy 50th birthday, Mauricio Pochettino!The former Spurs boss speaking after their famous Ajax comeback was absolutely everything "Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes.""Without football it is impossible to live."Happy 50th birthday, Mauricio Pochettino! 🙌The former Spurs boss speaking after their famous Ajax comeback was absolutely everything ❤️https://t.co/ArpQwwnwDH

Even a draw in the second leg would see Paris Saint-Germain progress to the quarters, which would surely boost the club’s confidence in the former Spurs manager.

A defeat, on the other hand, could force them to look for alternatives. If that happens, they are likely to knock on the door of three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane.

The second leg next week looks destined to be Pochettino’s biggest test of his Paris Saint-Germain stint so far.

Edited by Samya Majumdar