"We’ve had one or two conversations" - Dortmund chief provides update on Jamie Gittens' future amid links to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, has confirmed that he talked to star winger Jamie Gittens about his potential move to Chelsea. The 45-year-old claimed that he has had 'one or two conversations' with the 20-year-old about his future at the Westfalenstadion.

Ad

Gittens had a brief six-month spell in Chelsea's academy before moving on to Reading and, eventually, Manchester City's famed youth setup. He moved on to Dortmund's under-19 side in 2020 on a free transfer, going on to break into the first team at the age of 17 in the 2021-22 campaign.

He has lit up the Bundesliga, catching the eye of top European sides with his skilful dribbling, one-on-one ability, and blistering pace. Overall, he has made 107 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben, racking up 17 goals and 14 assists in the process.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea reportedly made two bids to sign Gittens before their FIFA Club World Cup campaign kicked off. Dortmund, however, snubbed the revised bid worth a reported £42 million. They are believed to be holding out for a fee in excess of £50 million.

The German side opened their CWC campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Brazilian side Fluminense. Gittens entered the field of play as a substitute for Julian Brandt in the 77th minute, showcasing his silky dribbling in a brief 13-minute cameo.

Ad

After the game, Kehl addressed the England U-21 international's situation, saying (via GOAL):

"We've had one or two conversations with Jamie in the last few days. He's professional enough to know that he has to perform. That's part of his nature. Jamie will still be very important for us in this tournament. We'll see what happens after that. But I don't have a negative opinion of him."

Ad

As it stands, Chelsea have just three senior players who play predominantly on the wing - Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, and Tyrique George. If they do secure his signature, Gittens would provide much-needed depth and would be a valuable addition to Enzo Maresca's squad.

"He'll definitely be a great addition" - Flamengo star makes claim about new Chelsea winger Estevao Willian

Flamengo shotstopper Agustin Rossi has claimed that teenage sensation Estevao Willian will have an immediate impact at Chelsea.

Ad

In June 2024, it was announced that the Blues had secured Willian's services from Palmeiras. As he was under the age of 18 at the time, he spent the 2024-25 campaign in Brazil. He will officially move to England at the beginning of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rossi praised the 18-year-old's quality, claiming that the Blues have a gem on their hands. He said:

"Here in South American football, not just Brazilian football, we know that he is a very important player. Despite his young age, he's going to a club like Chelsea, so the anticipation in England is great, even in Brazil, just thinking about how much he'll grow in a league like the Premier League. What I can say is he has great characteristics, great performances, and that's how he got their attention. He'll definitely be a great addition to Chelsea next season."

After a 2-0 win over LAFC in their opening CWC fixture, Enzo Maresca's Blues will be in action against Rossi's Flamengo in their second game on Friday, June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More