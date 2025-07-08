“We’ve played 70 in the same period” - Brazilian journalist silences Enzo Maresca after Chelsea boss complains about schedule before Fluminense clash 

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been silenced by a Brazilian journalist ahead of his side's FIFA Club World Cup semi final against Fluminense in New Jersey. The Italian tactician has often cut a frustrated figure when asked about the tournament, but his claims that fixture congestion is an exclusively European problem did not land well in his recent press conference.

Speaking with the press ahead of his side's game at the MetLife Stadium today, he played down the importance of teams from across the world playing against and beating European elite in the competition to date.

Maresca was quoted as saying by Give Me Sport:

"For me personally, it’s not that it’s not important - but we’re coming into the tournament in two very different situations. How many official matches have the Brazilian teams played this season? We’ve played 63."

"European teams come into this competition in a different way compared to Brazilian or South American teams because of the number of matches we’ve already played. But our desire to win is the same as yours. The difference lies in the conditions. We’re arriving here after having played 60 matches, and you guys…”

However, before the Chelsea boss could finish his statement, a Brazilian journalist pointed out clubs from his country had played even more games, saying:

"We’ve played 70 in the same period. That’s even more games.”

The response left the Blues boss speechless, but he moved on to other matters in the press conference. The ongoing FIFA Club World Cup has faced criticism from some quarters for congesting an already packed football calendar and the concerns look to be valid for clubs outside Europe as well.

Chelsea’s only loss in the ongoing tournament came against Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the group stage of the tournament. Fluminense will hope they can match their compatriots' feat despite their packed schedule.

Chelsea defender backs team to win competition due to ‘mental strength’

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has tipped the side to win the competition due to the team’s ‘mental strength’. The Blues have given a good account of themselves in the United States of America to date, despite Maresca's complaints about the weather and a packed schedule.

Speaking about his side and their chances ahead of their semifinal clash with Fluminense, Gusto told Sky Sports:

“During this competition, our mental strength has been the most important thing. That’s why we are in the semi-final, because we’ve shown that on the pitch during all the games that we have had. We know the weather is tough, the pitch too, and all the teams are very good. There are many things are around the game and we have to deal with it.”

“That’s why this competition is so hard to play and that’s why we are so happy to get this far. I think if we can overcome these hurdles we can do anything and that’s why we must believe in ourselves, give our best and see what goes after. We have a chance of the trophy and that’s what we must try to do.”

Chelsea are potentially two games away from lifting the Club World Cup for the second time in their history after dispatching Benfica and Palmerias in their previous knockout games in the competition.

