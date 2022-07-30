“We’ve really missed this IQ ability”, “Taking us back to UCL” – Arsenal fans can’t keep calm after ‘exceptionally good’ performance from ‘ridiculous’ player against Sevilla

Arsenal are 4-0 up against Sevilla at half-time of their final pre-season game of the summer, and fans are in raptures about Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian continued his red hot form with a sublime brace, taking his pre-season tally to six goals from five games.

Just three minutes after Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, Jesus doubled the Gunners'p advantage with his first goal at the Emirates.

The Brazilian got on the end of a cutback from Granit Xhaka to calmly put the ball into the back of the net from just a few yards out.

Two minutes later, he doubled his tally for the evening with an outstretched boot to convert a brilliant cross from Gabriel Martinelli.

That's now 6 goals in 5 matches this pre-season.



Arsenal could be a problem next season! Gabriel Jesus scores two goals in three minutes against Sevilla!That's now 6 goals in 5 matches this pre-season.Arsenal could be a problem next season! Gabriel Jesus scores two goals in three minutes against Sevilla! 🔥That's now 6 goals in 5 matches this pre-season. 🇧🇷Arsenal could be a problem next season! 👀 https://t.co/A6z2GnjP0I

Signed on a £45 million transfer from Manchester City, Jesus has been on fire for his new team since his debut against Nurnberg.

The 25-year-old has played with incredible directness and poise and has already made a good impression on Arsenal fans, who're raving about his latest exploits.

One fan called him 'exceptionally good', while another asserted that he's taking the club back into the UEFA Champions League.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Jesus' performance so far:

AI @nonewthing Gabriel Jesus is ridiculous. His desire to get into the box and on the end of things is next level. Amazing. City need to sell us more players, fam. Gabriel Jesus is ridiculous. His desire to get into the box and on the end of things is next level. Amazing. City need to sell us more players, fam.

Omwamba 🇰🇪 @omwambaKE Gabriel Jesus is exceptionally good! He will greatly assist Arsenal FC this season Gabriel Jesus is exceptionally good! He will greatly assist Arsenal FC this season

𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 @ezrandez Gabriel Jesus is taking us back to UCL Gabriel Jesus is taking us back to UCL https://t.co/gKkDQsyPaI

Michael @Kofi1999_ We’ve really missed this IQ ability that Gabriel Jesus is showing We’ve really missed this IQ ability that Gabriel Jesus is showing

AtuHill @AtuGonza_ Gabriel Jesus is going to set records at Arsenal Gabriel Jesus is going to set records at Arsenal

Arsenal on a roll this pre-season

Just when Brentford appeared to have punctured some of their momentum with a stunning 2-1 victory, Arsenal have bounced back in emphatic fashion.

Racing to a 4-0 lead inside 19 minutes, the Gunners took Sevilla to the cleaners in the opening half.

Although the game's tempo receded after their fourth goal, Mikel Arteta's side continued to push their visitors and create the better chances.

Jesus has obviously been the headline performer of the opening stanza with a stunning quickfire brace, but there are plenty of other positives to draw too.

It's a reflection of the fabulous summer they've had, as the north London outfit aim to secure a top-four finish in the upcoming Premier League season.

