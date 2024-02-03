"We've seen them 10 points clear of Man City and get caught" - Jermaine Pennant makes Arsenal prediction ahead of 'massive' Liverpool clash

Jermaine Pennant thinks Arsenal's season will be over if they suffer defeat to Liverpool tomorrow (February 4).

The Gunners made a superb start to the campaign after missing out on the title to Manchester City last season. They sat top of the table heading into December but suffered an almighty collapse.

Mikel Arteta's men suffered three defeats in seven games during December. They have since bounced back with wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal are third in the league, five points behind leaders Liverpool who are in stellar form. Jurgen Klopp's troops have lost just one of 22 games, winning 15 of them.

The Merseysiders already boast a victory at the Emirates this season after winning 2-0 in the FA Cup third round. It's a massive game regarding the title race with City also in the equation.

Pennant wrote Arsenal's season off if they suffer a loss at home tomorrow. He told talkSPORT:

"It's a massive game. I think if Arsenal do not win this game I think their season is over. If they don't win this game they'll be eight points adrift and their season is over."

The former Liverpool midfielder doesn't think the Gunners will be able to catch either Klopp's or Pep Guardiola's sides if they lose. He also doesn't expect them to win the UEFA Champions League:

"We've seen them 10 points clear of Man City and get caught. This time being eight points behind I don't see them catching Man City or Liverpool if they lose this game. They're not going to win the Champions League."

The two title rivals settled on a 1-1 draw in the league at Anfield back in December. Gabriel Magalhaes' opener was canceled out by Mohamed Salah's equalizer.

Mikel Arteta on whether Arsenal's clash with Liverpool is a must-win game

Mikel Arteta urged his side to be at their best.

Arteta was adamant that the Gunners' battle with the Merseysiders' isn't a must-win game despite their opponents' lead at the top of the table. He said (via the club's official website):

"No. It’s a game that we want to win and we have to earn the right to win it. In order to do that we’re going to have to do so many good things because there’s a reason why they are there but as well there’s a reason why we are where we are."

Liverpool have flourished this season following a summer of rebuild particularly in midfield. They are currently without the injured Salah but the likes of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have come to the fore.

The Gunners will face the Anfield giants for the last time in Klopp's tenure. The German coach is leaving the club at the end of the season and his players will be eager to deliver him a second league title to bow out with.

