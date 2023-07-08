"We've seen it all" - David De Gea confirms Manchester United exit as he pens emotional farewell letter to fans

David de Gea has confirmed that he is leaving Manchester United in an emotional address to fans on Twitter.

The Spanish goalkeeper's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt after his contract expired on June 30. The 32-year-old held talks with the Red Devils about a potential renewal but they have decided to part ways.

De Gea has confirmed his departure with an emotional message to Manchester United fans. He tweeted:

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters."

The Spaniard touched on the support of fans during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford and also what he has accomplished in that period:

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers."

De Gea added that he didn't foresee the success he and the Red Devils would go on to achieve after leaving Atletico Madrid for United in 2011:

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings."

He signed off by telling fans that the club will always be in his heart:

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We've seen it all."

David de Gea @D_DeGea



De Gea will rightfully go down as a Manchester United legend after 12 memorable seasons at Old Trafford. He made 545 appearances across competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets. He won the club's Player of the Year award a joint record four times.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Premier League history. He recently Red Devils legend Peter Schmeichel's all-time record of clean sheets for the club.

He was lured to United by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 from Atletico for £17 million. He has won the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup twice during his time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United look set to replace De Gea with Inter Milan's Andre Onana

Andre Onana looks set to join Erik ten Hag at United.

Manchester United are moving closer to sealing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Red Devils are set to table a third offer for Onana that reaches €50 million (£42.7 million). This is likely to convince the Nerazzurri to sell the Cameroonian.

Erik ten Hag has targeted Onana and with good reason given he coached him previously at Ajax. The 27-year-old was in fine form this past season for Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Onana is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers around and will suit Ten Hag's system. This is believed to be a key reason why the Dutch tactician has been willing to part with De Gea as he has doubts over his capabilities in possession.

