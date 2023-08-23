"We've seen a number of false storms" - David Ornstein provides latest Manchester United takeover update

The Athletic's David Ornstein has given an update on the sale of Manchester United and he has suggested that the end may be in sight.

The Glazers placed the club up for sale last November and it has been a long and arduous saga that has seen five rounds of bidding. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has rivaled INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to take ownership of the Red Devils.

Reports on Wednesday (August 23) claimed that Sheikh Jassim had won the race to purchase Manchester United for £6 billion. It's claimed that the Glazers have been warned about retaining stakes in the club through Ratcliffe's proposal amid fan backlash.

Ornstein has alluded to the constant twists and turns in the sale process with both Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe being touted as frontrunners at separate times. He told Sky Sports:

"We've seen a number of false storms. It's seemed one moment the Qataris are ahead and the next it was INEOS."

The reputed English journalist continued by explaining the impact the takeover process has had on the club's transfer business:

"There was a consensus that this would get some sort of resolution after the transfer window because it's affected their transfer market and so much discourse around the club."

The Glazers put Manchester United up for sale with a view to 'seeking alternative strategies to enhance the club's growth' last November. However, it hasn't been set in stone that the American business family will sell. Ornstein added that an answer to this could be close:

"The big unanswered question in all of it is whether the Glazers really will sell and so far we haven't had an answer on that but perhaps we are getting towards it now."

Manchester United fans will be relieved to see the sale process come to an end. They have had no information about its progress given to them by the owners and have protested against the Glazers throughout their 18-year ownership.

Sheikh Jassim is reportedly prepared to wipe out all the debts imposed on the club by the Glazers. The American family purchased the Red Devils for £800 million in 2005. However, they did so by unloading a significant amount of debt on the Premier League giants. Most recent financial figures show that the gross debt stands at £725 million.

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold is under increasing pressure over Mason Greenwood's situation

Richard Arnold (middle) has come under fire.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is under increasing pressure for his handling of the club's investigation into Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils conducted their own internal investigation following Greenwood's arrest on sexual assault-related charges in January 2022. The player was suspended by the club and they took months to decide whether to reinstate the 21-year-old.

Arnold was the one tasked with making the decision over Greenwood's future at Old Trafford. The club reportedly came to the decision that they would bring the Englishman back.

However, fury from fans on social media caused a U-turn over those plans and they have since announced that Greenwood will not be returning. They claim in their statement that the evidence that leaked during his arrest didn't paint the full picture.

Arnold replaced Ed Woodward as Manchester United's chief executive in February 2022. He has received calls to resign for his lack of leadership over the matter related to domestic violence.