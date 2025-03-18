“We’ve not seen him play that well probably since 2021” - Darren Bent lavishes praise on Liverpool star despite EFL Cup final loss to Newcastle 

Darren Bent has heaped praise on Federico Chiesa after Liverpool's EFL Cup final clash with Newcastle United. Despite Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Wembley, Bent highlighted Chiesa’s display as a major positive for the Reds, suggesting it was his best performance in years.

Ad

Federico Chiesa moved to Anfield from Juventus last summer for a reported fee of €12 million. However, the Italian has struggled to break into Arne Slot’s starting XI. He has often been an unused substitute.

In the EFL Cup final against Newcastle, Chiesa was handed a rare start from the bench after the Reds were already down by two goals. He came on in the 74th minute, replacing Ryan Gravenberch.

In the fourth minute of the second half stoppage time, Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Liverpool with a well-timed run and good finish.

Ad

Trending

Speaking after the match, Bent waxed lyrical about the winger's performance on talkSPORT and claimed that he would be a ''bonus'' for Arne Slot's side going into next season.

“I thought Chiesa was a big positive,” the pundit said. “We’ve not seen him play that well probably since 2021 in the Euros for Italy, where I thought, ‘oh my goodness’ this guy is one of the best players in the world.

Ad

“He lost his way a little bit last couple of years, injuries, lack of form. He’s gone to Liverpool, where everyone’s waiting for him to get going. That was a nice cameo yesterday, coming on, scoring the goal. He looked sharp, looked positive, so that’s a bonus, going into next season.”

Ad

Watch here: (4:28)

Ad

Chiesa has made 11 appearances for the Reds this season across competitions, starting only three.

Federico Chiesa reacts to ''painful'' message from Liverpool teammate after Carabao Cup final defeat

The recently concluded week is one for forgetting Liverpool. The Reds exited the UEFA Champions League after losing to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Ad

On Sunday, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wembley to give Newcastle their first trophy in 56 years and their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Following the Carabao Cup final loss, Federico Chiesa liked a post that teammate Alexis Mac Allister shared on his Instagram to reflect on unwanted defeats they have just endured. The caption read:

“Painful week for us but it doesn’t change the great things we’ve done this season, especially in the Premier League. Time to stick together and go for it after international break.’’

Ad

Slot's side will next be in action against Everton in the Premier League after the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback