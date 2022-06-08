“We’ve won” – England fans thrilled as Gareth Southgate names 31-year-old in starting XI versus Germany

England will continue their preparations for the Qatar World Cup later this year, as they take on Germany in their latest Nations League clash on June 7.

The Three Lions will be aiming to bounce back following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Hungary last time out. Gareth Southgate's side were widely criticised for their performances in that game.

England @England Ready to take on Germany! Ready to take on Germany! 💪 https://t.co/7gos0L0DeP

Ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Southgate made numerous changes to the side which lost in Budapest. He has fielded a team that looks as close to full-strength as possible.

England supporters seemed particularly pleased online with the inclusion of Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier. He has been one of the key figures in the nation's success in recent times.

The 31-year-old scored a terrific free-kick in the World Cup semi-final, as well as starting in the Euro 2020 final last year. After the announcement of the starting XI to face Germany, supporters took to Twitter to express their excitement:

Gareth Southgate hits back at critics who said his England side is too negative ahead of Germany clash

Saturday's mediocre performance in Budapest was met with severe criticism from fans and reporters. Many said that the 51-year-old manager's tactic of playing five at the back negates the undoubted attacking quality in his side.

Southgate, who guided his country to their first major tournament final in 55 years last summer, dismissed those claims as he told talkSPORT:

“Well, we’ve been the highest scorers in Europe over the last year and goals per game, because we obviously ended up playing more games because we made it to the final [of Euro 2020]. But on goals per game I think that only the Dutch scored more."

“I know there always appears to be this narrative that we’re cautious or whatever, but if the measure is scoring goals then we’ve been better than anybody else."

He added:

“I just have to accept that that’s part and parcel of sitting in this seat really.

“I think that the bigger thing the other day was the amount of changes perhaps and the need to keep some freshness for the game against Germany as well."

