"We've won La Liga against Messi and Ronaldo" - Diego Simeone makes emphatic claim when asked if Kylian Mbappe would make Real Madrid too strong

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given his take on Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid in the near future.

The Argentine boss of Rojiblancos was recently asked if Mbappe joining Los Blancos would make Real Madrid too strong. Simeone pointed out that Atletico Madrid had won La Liga in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era with other stars like Andres Iniesta and Gareth Bale, among others, present in the league.

He said (as reported by Diario AS via Madrid Zone):

"Mbappé making Madrid too strong? We have won La Liga against Messi, Iniesta, Alexis, Xavi, Busquets...Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema. It's football, not names."

Simeone was referring to the 2013-14 season when Atletico were crowned the La Liga champions, beating competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

His words do have a point as signing top names alone is never enough in football. Mbappe's current club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) boasted a front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and the Frenchman himself for the last two seasons. However, they ended both campaigns on disappointing notes on the European front.

Having said that, Real Madrid, unlike PSG, have a history of delivering titles with big names. They know how to incorporate star players into the side. Their biggest success in recent years was the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009.

The Portuguese forward scored 450 goals for the club in 438 games, winning multiple Ballons d'Or, La Liga titles and Champions League trophies, among other honors. It remains to be seen if Mbappe can trace those steps should he join Real Madrid.

What is the current situation with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe?

The Frenchman has another year left on his contract in Paris. However, he has refused to pen an extension, meaning he will be available for a free transfer next summer.

PSG, who got Mbappe to stay last summer by making him sign a two-year extension, are now reportedly of the opinion that a star player like him cannot leave for free. In July, they handed him an ultimatum to either extend his contract or face consequences (possibly be sold this summer itself).

So far, Mbappe has stuck to his guns by refusing to extend his current deal. He also reportedly turned down an approach from the Saudi Pro League. They were offering him a mammoth €700m in wages and image rights for a one-year contract, thereby allowing him to join Real Madrid on a free next summer.

Los Blancos will possibly have to make a move this summer itself as opposed to their ideal plan of getting him for free next year. With yet another month left in the summer window, anything can happen in the PSG-Madrid-Mbappe saga.