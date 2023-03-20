"We wait for Messi with open arms" - Barcelona player Sergi Roberto hopes to see PSG superstar Lionel Messi back at the La Liga club

Barcelona player Sergi Roberto has expressed his desire to have Lionel Messi return to the Catalan giants for a second stint.

Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after his contract with Barca ran out. However, his time in Paris hasn't gone as well as expected as he has failed to lead the club to UEFA Champions League glory. He has even been on the receiving end of boos after the club crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage this year.

Messi's future is up in the air as his contract with PSG expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. There has not been any concrete talk of a contract extension, even though the French giants hope to have Messi on their books beyond this campaign.

His former Barcelona teammate Roberto has now expressed his wish to see the Argentine star return to the Catalan club. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"With open arms, who is not going to be prepared for Messi's return? In the end, we don't want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it's because of the players , we are waiting for him now."

A return to Spain or a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have been widely considered Messi's two options should he decide against extending his stay in Paris. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are also said to be keen on securing Messi's services after rivals Al-Nassr managed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo recently.

Transfer agent hints at Lionel Messi moving to MLS

Jerome Meary, an agent specializing in transfers, has said that there's a chance that Lionel Messi could move to Major League Soccer (MLS) if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Telefoot, Meary said:

"There's a 10-20% chance of him (Lionel Messi) coming to MLS because they're really offering him a pretty special project."

Meary also suggested that Messi would be offered the chance to own an MLS club in the future, similar to David Beckham's move to LA Galaxy in 2007. He said:

"Beckham, they managed to bring him in by offering him the possibility of becoming the owner of an MLS franchise. And so, they are going to offer Messi (the opportunity) to become the owner of a potential MLS franchise."

