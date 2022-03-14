“We have to wait and see” – Rangnick reveals there is ‘small question mark’ over availability of Manchester United star for Atletico Madrid clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that left-back Luke Shaw remains uncertain for their huge UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils take on the Spanish side in the second leg of the Round of 16 stage, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in February.

Shaw tested positive for Covid-19 last week which led to the defender missing United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of United's UCL encounter with Atletico, Rangnick said he could not be certain that Shaw would be fit enough to make the game.

Rangnick told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have all the players available for the game tomorrow. There is a small question mark behind Luke Shaw, he has been training yesterday and today, but we have to wait and see until he if he is fully fit to see if he's available for the game. All the other players are back in training and are available. No, he (Fernandes) tested negative yesterday and that was the reason he could train today."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Rangnick confirms the whole squad is available to face Atletico but a question mark over Luke Shaw. #UCL Rangnick confirms the whole squad is available to face Atletico but a question mark over Luke Shaw. #UCL

Could Luke Shaw miss Manchester United's UCL fixture even if he has recovered?

Shaw could be starting on the substitutes bench if fit

The England international started Manchester United's first leg fixture against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but came off in the second half.

In Shaw's absence, Alex Telles has filled in with the Brazilian earning praise for his performance against Spurs at the weekend. The former Porto left-back assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's winning header to wrap up the Portuguese's sensational hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Telles: “I have great respect for Luke [Shaw]. Not just for him, for all the players in this side. I know the history Luke has at Man Utd. I came here to help, since the first day. The first year here for me wasn’t that easy for me, but this year I feel a lot better.” #MUFC Telles: “I have great respect for Luke [Shaw]. Not just for him, for all the players in this side. I know the history Luke has at Man Utd. I came here to help, since the first day. The first year here for me wasn’t that easy for me, but this year I feel a lot better.” #MUFC

Shaw was one of the first names on former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team sheet during Norweigan's time in charge. However, he has been in and out of Rangnick's starting XI.

He had a fantastic European Championship last summer, where many deemed the former Southampton player the best performing left-back of the tournament. Hence, the expectations were that he would become integral at Old Trafford.

But his difficult season has coincided with that of Manchester United's.

His performances have been in stark contrast to those at the Euros. As a result Rangnick has on occasion opted for the more attacking-minded Telles.

UtdArena @UtdArena Luke Shaw



His inherent ability is unquestionable but he has had recurring hamstring injuries in recent seasons, has missed quite a bit of time through injury generally and has just one really top class season since arriving which was 20/21. Luke ShawHis inherent ability is unquestionable but he has had recurring hamstring injuries in recent seasons, has missed quite a bit of time through injury generally and has just one really top class season since arriving which was 20/21. https://t.co/hsiqrQP8LM

However, Shaw has performed well in the Champions League this season, making two assists in five games.

Having Shaw back fit for the Atleti game will give Rangnick a much-needed option on the left side of the pitch. The Englishman's experience could be key as Manchester United look to qualify for the quarter-finals.

