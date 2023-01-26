"We are waiting" – Chelsea defender Thiago Silva wanted by former club in shock move, confirms club president

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has confirmed his club's interest in signing Chelsea star Thiago Silva in the near future.

Silva, 38, has been a central figure in the Blues' backline since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. He has helped the Stamford Bridge outfit lift three trophies, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown, so far.

A right-footed center-back blessed with tackling and positioning, the Brazilian is in the final six months of his contract with the west London side. Despite his growing age and a plethora of new signings, the former Fluminense man is still considered the best defender at his club.

Speaking to Lance, Bittencourt stated that Fluminense are keeping close tabs on Silva's contract situation at Chelsea. He elaborated:

"We are first waiting for his decision there with Chelsea, we don't know if he will renew there or not. We are waiting for this news, after that, we will or not start a conversation with him to make him return to Fluminense."

Silva, who shot to fame during his respective spells at AC Milan and PSG, started his career at Fluminense. He featured in 80 games for the Brazilian side between 2006 and 2009, registering nine goals and four assists. He also guided them to the Copa do Brasil trophy in 2007.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are set to offer Silva a new one-year deal in light of his stellar performances this season, despite the club's poor form. Graham Potter's side are said to be in awe of his experience and leadership in a backline, brimming with young players.

Overall, the 113-cap Brazil international has scored five goals and laid out as many assists in 105 matches across all competitions for Chelsea.

Chelsea pushing to secure signing of defender before January deadline: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are likely to push for Lyon right-back Malo Gusto's signature in the final week of the winter transfer window. Although personal terms have been agreed, talks are ongoing between the clubs after the opening bid was rejected.

Gusto, 19, has established himself as one of the most promising wing-backs in the world since his professional debut in January 2021. So far, he has contributed six assists in 54 games for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Blues, on the other hand, have added six new stars to their squad this month. The club have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana for a combined fee of over £170 million, on top of Joao Felix's loan signing.

