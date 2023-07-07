"We are waiting in Madrid" - Real Madrid fans in Cameroon hold up banner asking PSG star Kylian Mbappe to join La Liga club

Real Madrid fans in Cameroon urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to join the La Liga club. The Frenchman's future has once again been up in the air.

He has informed the Parisian club about his decision to not renew his deal beyond 2024. Mbappe's current contract runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season. The player has the option to trigger a one-year extension. Mbappe, however, has informed PSG that he won't do so.

The club have since given Mbappe an ultimatum that he will be sold in the summer if he doesn't renew. The Ligue 1 giants are reluctant to lose one of the best players in the world for free next season.

Kylian Mbappe has once again been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He looked almost certain to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2022. However, against all odds, Mbappe decided to renew his contract with the Parisian club for further another year.

With time, Mbappe looks likely to move to La Liga this summer. Fans in Cameroon pointed that out as they held out a banner that read:

“We are waiting in Madrid.”

It will be interesting to see where the future lies for the 24-year-old French superstar.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi issues a warning to Real Madrid linked Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the face of PSG's project and has been the team's best player in the recent past. Mbappe is also the club's all-time top scorer. However, his future is up in the air.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now issued a warning to Mbappe. He revealed that no player, not even Mbappe, is bigger than the club. Hence, the French attacker will be sold if he doesn't resolve his future within two weeks. Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Kylian Mbappé he has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this. If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is OPEN. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear."

Real Madrid looks like Mbappe's most likely destination next season. A player of his caliber could get more focus and support from fans if he decides to write the next phase of his career in the Spanish capital.

