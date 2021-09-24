"We want to achieve the big trophies" - Manchester United star believes club is ready to challenge for Premier League 

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea believes the new signings the club have made this season have given them a great chance to challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, David de Gea said Manchester United are now ready to take the next step. The club is ready to fight for big trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League, considering the squad they have assembled. David de Gea elaborated in this regard:

"We have signed good players; we already have a good squad. So we are there at the top of the league fighting for every game. Of course, it's hard. It is the best league in the world. In the Premier League every game is difficult."

"So, of course, we want to achieve the big trophies, try to fight for the Premier League and the Champions League. And, I think, we have the squad, the players, and we have the fans with us now, so it's amazing. The club is in a good point."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "I think the club is in a good point."



David de Gea says the Manchester United squad is ready to challenge for the Premier League title this season. 🗣️ "I think the club is in a good point."



David de Gea says the Manchester United squad is ready to challenge for the Premier League title this season. https://t.co/Cr4W4eruSw

David de Gea is also aware of the competition other big sides could pose as Manchester United strive to end their near-decade-long Premier League title drought. When asked about the competition, the United no. 1 said:

"I think there are good top teams fighting for the league, like always, here in the Premier League. So let's see what happens. Let's be focused on the next game, not think too much and just prepare properly and put everything on the pitch and in training; so be ready."

David de Gea starred in Manchester United Premier League win over West Ham

David de Gea was Manchester United's hero in their Premier League win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old Spanish shot-stopper saved an injury-time penalty from West Ham's Mark Noble. That helped United secure all three points and stay in touch with Chelsea and Liverpool atop the league table.

The penalty save was a moment of redemption for the embattled De Gea. The Spaniard was criticised for not saving a penalty during the shootout in the Europa League final against Villarreal. Eventually, it was De Gea's missed spot-kick that confirmed Villarreal's win, though.

Also Read

You may also like: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Man City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures.

Edited by Bhargav