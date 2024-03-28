"We want to be the best everywhere" - Chelsea star defiantly claims the future is 'exciting' despite the PL giants' dismal campaign 

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku has insisted that the future is bright at Stamford Bridge despite a difficult period for the club.

Nkunku arrived in west London from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig last summer for a reported £52 million. The French attacker has struggled with injuries at the start of his Blues career.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances across competitions because of various fitness issues. He's bagged two goals in those games and Chelsea's poor season may arguably have been aided if the forward was available.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are at huge risk of missing out on European qualification for the second consecutive season. They sit 11th, five points off seventh-placed West Ham United with 11 games left.

However, Nkunku was upbeat when discussing Chelsea's future. He said (via the club's official X account):

"It's very exciting (the future). We want to be the best everywhere. Best players, best club, win everything. This is our goal too."

The Blues have undergone a rebuild since the club's change in ownership in May 2022. Their new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have spent over a reported £1 billion on acquisitions.

Pochettino has a young squad at his disposal but with a ton of potential. The likes of Nkunku, Cole Palmer, 21, Enzo Fernandez, 23, and Moises Caicedo, 22, are tasked with helping propel the west Londoners back to the top of English football.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke is reportedly losing patience with his lack of game time

Noni Madueke is growing frustrated.

Chelsea's constant activity in the transfer market has had its consequences. Pochettino has tried to keep his troops happy but Noni Madueke is seemingly frustrated with his first-team opportunities.

Madueke, 22, has started nine of 22 games across competitions, posting five goals and one assist. He's playing backup to the likes of Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

English journalist Simon Phillips has given an update on Madueke's demeanor at Stamford Bridge. He wrote (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I've heard he is getting itchy feet in terms of wanting to play more, which is natural."

Madueke was the Blues' savior on December 27 when he came off the bench and bagged a winner in his side's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. He won a penalty and calmly tucked it away.

Pochettino suggested Madueke had aired his grievances about his game time before that game. He said (via GOAL):

"I like it because he showed he was upset with me. He was disappointed with me because he didn't play too much also because he's been injured."

Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge from Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a reported £30 million. He's got six years left on his contract but could face an uncertain future.