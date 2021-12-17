×
"We want the Champions League" - Karim Benzema says Real Madrid will look to win both legs against PSG in a match 'everyone wants to play'

Real Madrid CF have drawn PSG in the Champions League
Modified Dec 17, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has issued a warning to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their clash in the Champions League. He claimed his side want to win both legs against the Ligue 1 side and eventually the Champions League title this season.

Los Blancos have drawn Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. They are one of the favorites to win the competition this season.

After a slow start under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid ended the Champions League group stage on a high. They finished ahead of Inter Milan, Sheriff Tiraspol and Shakhtar Donetsk.

They are hitting the right notes under Ancelotti, but will face tough opposition from PSG come February.

Benzema, however, remains bullish about his side’s chances against PSG and said they want to win both legs against the Parisians. He said:

"It's a spectacular and magnificent season. I am very happy. I come to take advantage of the day, then to think about Paris. We have to win every game to win the Champions League, we know that PSG are a great team, but we can win."

The Frenchman added:

"It's a match that everyone wants to play. We will go to win the first leg and the second leg. We want the Champions League."

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid will look to impress in the Champions League this season

Benzema explained that he is feeling better than ever and is trying to improve his performances further on the pitch.

“Maybe I'm at my best right now. I try to improve on the pitch, day after day, to continue as I am, to have fun and help my team to win," he said.

The Frenchman will hope to play an important role for Real Madrid when they face PSG as the latter have an impressive squad.

Former Barcelona duo Neymar and Lionel Messi are likely to appear for the French side, so Real Madrid will face some familiar foes. They will also face three of their former players in Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi and club legend Sergio Ramos.

PSG are hoping to end their wait for their first ever Champions League title. But, in Real Madrid, they will face the most successful team in the history of the competition.

Los Blancos are currently in a good run of form and will hope to go all the way in the Champions League this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh
