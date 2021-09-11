“We want to get back to Europe and win trophies” - Arsenal summer signing reveals bold ambition

New summer recruit Martin Odegaard aims to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Arsenal.

The midfielder told Sky Sports that he hopes to bring the Gunners back to where they belong. He said:

“To get the club up the table, to the top of the league and to fight for European football. For this season, obviously we want to get back to European football and then hopefully with time, win trophies, the Champions League and hopefully win the Premier League within a couple of years. That’s how it should be at this club, that’s the standard.”

Martin Odegaard has returned to Arsenal on a permanent deal after spending half of last season at the club on loan from Real Madrid. The Gunners paid around £30 million to secure the services of the Norwegian.

The 22-year-old appears to have set the bar too high for Arsenal this season as the side have made one of their worst starts to a Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta's men have lost all of their opening three games in the league and find themselves at the foot of the table, with a goal difference of a negative nine.

The previous season was one to forget for Arsenal, who finished 8th in the Premier League. They are now without European football for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal face an equally struggling Norwich City this weekend

Arsenal have a chance to kickstart their stuttering season against an equally struggling Norwich City side this weekend.

Like the Gunners, the Canaries have also lost all three of their Premier League games this season. They sit just one place above the London side in the points table.

Arsenal will have home support against Norwich City on Saturday. It is a golden opportunity for them to score their first goal of the campaign while also securing their first points of the season.

It is also a huge game for Mikel Arteta. The fans are already losing trust in their manager. If Arsenal fail to beat Norwich City, the Spaniard might be facing the prospect of getting sacked.

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has been heavily linked with the Arsenal job in recent weeks. He could possibly replace Mikel Arteta if the club hierarchy decides to sack him in the coming few weeks.

