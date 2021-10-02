"We want more from him" - Thomas Tuchel asks talented Chelsea star to step it up

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called for Kai Havertz to step up following a slow start to the 2021-22 season. The German international has just one goal and an assist in nine appearances this season.

Chelsea have endured two consecutive losses after a near-perfect start to the new season. They suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Manchester City in the Premier League and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League respectively.

Tuchel, ahead of Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Southampton, opened up on Havertz's form. He also highlighted that his players need to brush off the disappointment of consecutive losses and get back to winning ways.

"The goal [in the Champions League final] of course helped and he came back and showed that in training. He showed a different attitude, a mature way of training, a mature way of using his body. I’m not shy of saying that we expected to see more of this in the games," said the Chelsea boss.

"At the same time it is important that I feel the whole team is stuck a little bit in expectations. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because of our success. Maybe it’s the expectations that come with success. It’s very important and necessary that we brush it off our shoulders and that we focus and live right here, right now," he added.

"We want more from Kai, more from what he can deliver, because he is full of talent. Nobody is angry with him. But once you play for Chelsea we want to have the best out of you," Tuchel said.

Timo Werner needs to focus: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is reportedly frustrated due to lack of game time, and is looking for greener pastures. He has made just two Premier League starts for the club this season.

Werner joined Chelsea in a deal worth €53 million from RB Leipzig in 2020 but has so far failed to cement a spot in the starting XI. In 59 appearances for Chelsea across competitions since, Werner has scored 13 goals and assisted 16.

When quizzed about the German forward's situation in his pre-match conference, Tuchel said:

"He got some game-time. He was on the pitch against Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City. He did a lot of work, a lot of sprinting. It was an unthankful game for him against City and I thought there was simply no space for him against Juventus. It was the kind of game where it is very hard to use his speed."

"I don't speak too much about circumstances and expectations around [players] because where would this lead? Then we have endless talks with every player. Why should I speak about money and transfers with [goalkeeper] Kepa Arrizabalaga? I speak with Kepa about what I demand, about his position, where he has to be in build-up play, the goalkeeper coaches do their work with him. Why should we speak about the money?"

"Why should we speak with Timo about his expectations, expectations in England, expectations from the League? Why should we? It would be endless. Endless talks for whom?"

"He needs to focus. I'm pretty sure -- I was not there -- that nobody promised him he'd play every single minute no matter what. I think he signed with a clear mind that he goes into one of the toughest competitions in the world: to be a player for Chelsea in England," added Tuchel.

"And here we are. So is there any reason to be frustrated? No, there is not. He is a healthy young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs in the world. There is no reason to be frustrated but 100 reasons to be happy, full on in training, spot on and fight for your place. That is the situation for everybody. Life is good to us, there is no need to be frustrated," the Chelsea boss signed off.

