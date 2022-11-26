“We want him” - Xavi publicly admits Barcelona have held talks to sign Real Madrid target 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has publicly admitted that the club wants to sign Real Madrid target Endrick.

The young striker is one of the most highly-touted talents in world football at the moment. His performances in the youth leagues in Brazil have attracted attention from across Europe. As per GOAL, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all interested in signing Endrick.

Xavi has now admitted that the Blaugrana are interested in Endrick as he told ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We've been talking with Endrick’s father and also with the player. I explained to them the project. We want him, he’s a top talent, Endrick is the kind of player we need. I hope he joins Barça. It's up to him to decide.”

"Endrick is the kind of player we need. I hope he joins Barça. It's up to him to decide".

Endrick scored 106 goals in 109 games for the youth sides of Palmeiras before making his senior debut. He has scored six goals in seven games in the Copinha tournament so far this season.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio praises Barcelona youngster Gavi

Barcelona youngster Gavi

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio recently heaped praise on Barcelona youngster. Speaking to MARCA, Asensio said (via The Real Champs):

“Sometimes he is surprising because of what he does at the age of 18. I see him train and he has a great level and self-confidence. For outsiders, he can surprise but we know what he can give us in this World Cup.”

Gavi scored a spectacular goal in Spain's 7-0 win against Costa Rica in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 23 November.

Asensio's future with Los Blancos, meanwhile, has been in doubt as his contract will run out next summer. Pedri recently sent a teasing message to Asensio, saying (via 90min):

“He has a lot of quality, let’s see what happens with his contract but all good players have to be at Barça. Let’s see what happens with his contract but he has plenty of qualities. It is a decision that he has to make."

Pedri: "I don't know what will happen with Asensio. What I can say is that every good player needs to play at Barcelona."

Asensio recently insisted that he is happy to stay with Real Madrid as he told MARCA:

“Hopefully, it can happen and I’ll be very happy at [Real] Madrid for many years. Hopefully, everything will be given to stay for ten more years,"

