"We want to keep him" Inter make Lautaro Martinez declaration amidst Barcelona rumours

Barcelona are locked in talks with Inter Milan to secure Lautaro Martinez's signature

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a big-money move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez. The Blaugrana have long admired the Argentine and view him as a long-term replacement for their ageing legend Luis Suárez.

However, Lautaro has a €111m release clause in his contract, which Inter expect to receive in full should a club want his services. Barcelona have reportedly proposed the idea, including players as part of the deal, which Inter have rejected.

Ausilio - Inter sport director - to @SkySport: "If Barça contacted Lautaro... they know they must pay his release clause or he'll not leave Inter. We didn't spoke with Lautaro about Barça because we want to keep him.



Arturo Vidal? We're not working to get him".

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter's sporting director made it clear that they expect his release clause to be paid by Barcelona. Ausilio said,

"If Barça contacted Lautaro... they know they must pay his release clause or he'll not leave Inter. We didn't speak with Lautaro about Barça because we want to keep him."

Barcelona striker Suárez has struggled in terms of workload due to the lack of an able deputy at the club. The Uruguayan has a history of playing through injuries and has had to undergo a knee surgery at the end of January after a terrible injury.

Barcelona determined to bring Martinez to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi is one of Martinez's footballing idols

Lautaro is said to be one of the most uniquely talented strikers of the next generation of footballers. Nicknamed 'El Toro' or 'the bull' back in his homeland Argentina, the Inter forward is a rare blend of gifted technique and sheer power. He could be the answer to Barcelona's forward line as they look for a suitable replacement for Suárez.

The young Argentine has impressed his icon and international teammate, Lionel Messi. Lautaro and the Barcelona skipper shared an excellent relationship on the pitch when they played for La Albiceleste. Speaking on his teammate, Messi said,

"Lautaro Martinez is an impressive striker, especially because I think he is very complete. He is strong, he dribbles very well, he can score goals, and he knows how to protect the ball. We will see what's going to happen with him."

Inter were also linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal. Despite being in contact with the Chilean, Ausilio denied claims that they are still attempting to recruit Vidal. He commented,

"Arturo Vidal? We're not working to get him."

It has been suggested in the past that Barcelona could use Vidal as part of a deal to lure Lautaro from Inter. However, those claims have been denied.

Speaking on other Nerazzurri players, Ausilio confirmed that talks are ongoing for Mauro Icardi to move permanently to PSG. The former Barcelona academy player moved to the French capital on a loan deal with an option to purchase.

Ausilio confirmed that Inter and PSG are well underway with talks about a permanent deal and is 'confident' of reaching an agreement.

🗣️ Capello: "Lautaro Martinez is a very good player. He has everything.



"Going to Barcelona and becoming a starter with Luis Suarez there is difficult. I think it is better to be a starter at Inter than a substitute at Barcelona."

He also spoke about the future of another former Barcelona player Alexis Sanchez, confirming that the Chilean is set to stay on loan at Inter until the end of the current season. It is unclear whether he is set to be a part of Manchester United's plans upon the end of his loan spell and return to England.