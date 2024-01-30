"We don't want to be part of the celebration" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sends firm message to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Chelsea are out to spoil the party as Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour at Liverpool begins. The Blues travel to Anfield on Wednesday, a game that is set to be the first Premier League home game for the Reds since the manager announced his decision to leave.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Pochettino claimed that his side were not looking to join the celebrations at Anfield. They want to collect all three points against Liverpool and move up the table.

He said via 90MIN:

"It's a special game for him. Until the end, it's going to be special always. Every time they play at Anfield, it's going to be a party always, to celebrate, and to give him all the love they feel, the fans feel for him and I think it's deserved."

He continued:

"But we are thinking we need to go there and win the game. Sorry, but we don't want to be involved or be part of the celebration. We want to perform well and win the game."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League but can move to 7th with a win. Should they draw with Liverpool, they will move up to 8th in the table.

Chelsea manager on Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino spoke last week about Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool and admitted that it was a surprise.

The Chelsea manager admitted that he would miss the German in the league and recalled the text he got from the Reds manager after he was sacked at Tottenham.

He said via GOAL:

"I was in shock. Today, I was working and received the news. It is really sad. We already missed him. When I was sacked from Tottenham, the first message I received was from him. The job he has done with Liverpool is amazing. He wishes to rest and go away for a little bit. I think he deserves but it is sad for people who love football."

He added:

"He is a great character and Liverpool and English football will miss him. When he arrived, his first game was against us at White Hart Lane. We drew 0-0. His legacy is massive. I congratulate him and his coaching staff. He deserves the praise he will receive from now until the end of the season."

Chelsea and Liverpool faced off in the first match of the Premier League season and shared points at Stamford Bridge. They meet once again in February, when the two sides travel to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.