"We don't want to play tennis; we want to play football" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after Bournemouth win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes his team got dragged into a tennis match against AFC Bournemouth and that they have work to do in midfield.

The Red Devils beat the Cherries 3-0 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 3). While they eventually managed to put distance between themselves and Bournemouth, United were troubled quite a few times by the visitors.

David de Gea had to make four saves, and Ten Hag's ploy to start three creative midfielders - Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen - backfired at times. The Dutch tactician acknowledged that Manchester United still have work to do despite the win, saying after the game (via Independent):

“I think we have two top departments, attacking and defending, and a big gap in between, and that cost us a lot of energy. We got into a tennis match, and we don’t want to play tennis; we want to play football.”

Ten Hag continued:

“We want to keep the ball, keep possession, recognise when to speed up and go for goal, but it cost us too much energy. The backline took a lot of risk, and when it was difficult to get back, we got stretched. It’s the next step we have to make, and we are still in the process.”

The win helped Manchester United hold onto fourth place in the Premier League. They are now level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, who drew goalless with leaders Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are nine points behind the Gunners, and Erik ten Hag quashed any suggestions of them being in the title race, saying:

“That’s a big step. We have to go game to game, get the progress. Belief is growing, and that’s a good sign; it’s good to have that feeling, but we have to understand and be able to give 100 per cent in every game – 100 per cent energy, 100 per cent focus, 100 per cent playing as a team.”

United have 35 points from 17 games and have a game in hand on Newcastle.

Marcus Rashford on scoresheet again as Manchester United beat Bournemouth

Manchester United dominated proceedings early on in their Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth. They eventually got their reward for the same in the 23rd minute.

Christian Eriksen whipped in a free-kick from close to the halfway line, which was met on the volley by Casemiro, who had escaped his marker. The Brazilian gave Mark Travers in the Cherries' goal no chance.

Four minutes into the second half, United were up by two. Luke Shaw started a move from his own half and raced forward before laying the ball off for Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese found Alejandro Garnacho, who crossed into the box for the onrushing Shaw to finish easily.

Bournemouth came up with a couple of good chances in the final quarter, forcing some good saves from De Gea. However, Marcus Rashford put the game to bed with his fourth goal in as many games after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Englishman converted into an empty net from Fernandes' pass after the latter was found unmarked in the area by Shaw's pinpoint crossfield pass. Next up, Manchester United will host Everton in the FA Cup on Friday (January 6).

