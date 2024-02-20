"We want to show we’re winners" - Chelsea star Levi Colwill sends message ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea star Levi Colwill has sent a defiant message ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, February 25.

The Carabao Cup is the Blues' one of two chances of winning a silverware this season and Colwill sounds confident ahead of the highly-anticipated clash. The defender said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“We want to show we’re winners, that we can lift trophies for Chelsea. That is what we’re going there to do.”

The west London side have suffered in the Premier League this season, as they are 10th at the moment with 35 points from 25 matches.

However, they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and face a stern test against Liverpool, who are currently leading the league table. The Blues defeated Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals. The Merseysiders, meanwhile, beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the last four.

Chelsea star Levi Colwill speaks about playing in Wembley

Wembley games are special occasions in English football and decisive cup matches are played in the prestigious stadium. Apart from that, the stadium's history makes it a standout.

Levi Colwill was recently asked about playing in the stadium in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The defender said on the matter (via the Blues' website):

"As an English boy, Wembley is a big thing. All the lads will be up for it, no doubt, but if I can help add a little more hunger then I will do that. We’ve got a lot of things to prove still this season, but winning the trophy would be a great way to back up what we’re doing."

Colwill has been a mainstay at Chelsea's defense this season, making 29 appearances across competitions. He has scored once and has provided one so far. Colwill has made six appearances in the Carabao Cup this term.