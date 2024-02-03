“We only want to sign players who really want to play for Barcelona” - Deco reacts to Lucas Bergvall transfer snub

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that the club only want to sign players who want to play for the club after the snub from Djurgarden midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The 18-year-old Swede chose to join Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on his 18th birthday despite interest from the reigning La Liga champions. As per GOAL, Bergvall has been snapped up in a deal worth €10 million and will arrive at Spurs in the summer.

Bergvall, who previously trained with Manchester United, chose Spurs despite interest from many top clubs, including Barcelona. He's set to play the first half of the 2024 Swedish season for Djurgarden before arriving at Spurs on July 1.

Deco reacted to the snub, admitting that the club were in talks with Bergvall, adding that they want to sign players who are sold on the Blaugrana project and want to play for them.

“We have a clear plan: we only want to sign players who really want to play for Barcelona," said Deco (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano). We were in talks for Bergvall. yes, but as we are monitoring other talents, too much attention on the press."

Barca - with their well-documented financial woes - are mostly targeting free agents and bargain deals.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona have had a stuttering campaign, losing pace in the La Liga title race. They won 3-1 at Alaves in the league on Saturday to move to within seven points off leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Xavi's side next take on Granada at home on February 11 as they look to embark on a winning streak ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Napoli a week later.

The Blaugrana lost 4-1 to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final in Riyadh before their Copa del Rey campaign ended in the quarterfinal with a 4-2 loss at Athletic Bilbao.

