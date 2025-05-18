"We want him to stay" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta says club want veteran star to stay with Catalan side beyond this season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that he wants Wojciech Szczęsny to stay at the club beyond this season. The Polish keeper has played a key role in the Catalan giants' success this season.

Ad

Szczęsny announced his retirement from the game at the end of the 2023-24 season after his deal with Juventus expired. However, he made a remarkable comeback when Barcelona needed a keeper to fill in for injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The former Arsenal keeper has enjoyed a brilliant season for Hansi Flick's side, helping the Blaugrana win three trophies. The Polish keeper's current deal at the Camp Nou expires this summer, and there is still no update regarding an extension.

Ad

Trending

Barca president Joan Laporta has admitted that he wants the 35-year-old to stay at the club beyond this season. He said, as quoted by Reshad Rahman on X:

“We want Szczesny to stay. The other day he was celebrating the victory while smoking a cigar. I saw he wanted to stay. We also have good goalkeepers in the reserve team and in the youth team."

Ad

Szczęsny spent a big chunk of his career at Arsenal, where he joined in 2006 as a youngster and left in 2017. He joined Juventus in 2017 and left the Old Lady in 2024.

Hansi Flick names the area where Barcelona can improve after winning LaLiga

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has claimed that his side has room for improvement in one particular department. The German manager has claimed that the forwards contribute a lot more defensively. The former Bayern Munich manager said, as quoted by Barca Universal on X:

Ad

"Defense is something we can improve. It's not about the last defensive line. It starts with the forwards. We need a compact system. I feel like when we make a mistake, we talk about it halfway through, and it's corrected halfway through."

Hansi Flick has enjoyed a phenomenal debut season in charge of Barcelona since taking over at the club last summer. The Blaugrana have won the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España under his tutelage this season.

The Catalan side have secured 85 points in 36 league games, scoring a total of 97 goals in the process. They have conceded 36 goals in LaLiga so far, which is pretty solid, but Flick seems to be looking for more from his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More