"We do not want to talk about that" – La Liga giants confirm failed attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before Al-Nassr transfer

Atletico Madrid executive director Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed that the La Liga outfit were interested in roping in Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this January.

During this year's winter transfer window, the Portuguese striker had emerged as a hot topic of transfer discussion. He was linked with a host of teams after he had his Manchester United contract terminated past November. His Old Trafford exit came after his decision to slam both the club and Erik ten Hag in a chat with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Apart from the likes of Bayern Munich and Napoli, Atletico Madrid were also said to be hoping to add the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner to their squad. Now, Marin has revealed his team's plans in an interview. He was quoted as saying by reputed Indian site Essentially Sports:

"We wanted to sign him when he was leaving Manchester United, but now he is playing with Al-Nassr and shining, and we do not want to talk about that."

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free switch earlier this year, has been in stellar form for his club this season. He has scored 26 goals and laid out 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions so far.

A 204-cap Portugal international, Ronaldo will next be in action for Al-Nassr in their league clash against Al-Ettifaq on Friday (December 22).

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled GOAT by former Manchester United teammate Tom Heaton

Speaking to MUTV, Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton suggested that Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer of all time. He said (h/t GOAL):

"In my opinion, the GOAT [greatest of all time] is Cristiano. Having been here with him the first time and then seeing how he improved, how he got better and made himself into the best player in the world."

Heaton, who has represented United just three times so far, concluded:

"I'd just signed by the time he came back for his second stint, and seeing the same drive, hunger, being first in the gym, same appetite to work keeps him at that level. What he's achieved has been incredible."

Ronaldo, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Al-Awwal Park, has scored 869 goals and registered 281 assists in 1200 appearances for both club and country so far. He has lifted a whopping 36 trophies, including two for Portugal and five UEFA Champions League crowns.

The 38-year-old striker recently became the second male footballer to net 50 goals in 2023 after Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.