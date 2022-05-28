“We want to be up there” – Mason Mount makes Chelsea objective clear after takeover becomes official

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made his and the club's objectives clear following the club's takeover. He has stated that the Blues will be gunning for the Premier League title next season.

The Londoners will finally be under new ownership after the consortium led by U.S. billionaire Todd Boehly reached a definitive agreement to complete its £4.25 billion takeover from Roman Abramovich.

The Russian oligarch put the West London club up for sale three months ago following the UK Government sanctioning him due to close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have had to go through uncertain times this season which took a toll on the club's performance on the pitch. However, Mason Mount has shared his optimism regarding the club's future under the new owners.

Mount has insisted that Chelsea were in the title race for a considerable period this season but their form dipped midway through the campaign.

The England international has claimed that the Blues will be keen to compete for the title next season. He told Sky Sports F1 while talking at the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying, as quoted by The Evening Standard:

“We were obviously in and around [the title race] until about midway through. Disappointing that we fell off a bit but that’s obviously the goal for next season, we want to close that gap. We want to be up there."

“It’s an exciting time now with the owners being confirmed today, going forward it’s going to be exciting and obviously the era under Roman has been brilliant. We look forward now and it’s exciting stuff, can’t wait to get back to it.”

Consistent Mason Mount on his way to be become a Chelsea legend

This has been a mixed season for Chelsea as they have struggled with off-the-pitch problems. However, they still had good moments as they won both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

They also lost to Liverpool in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals, albeit on penalties. Although most players have struggled with inconsistency this season, Mount has enjoyed yet another fantastic season.

The Englishman finished the season with 13 goals and 16 assists to his name in 53 games across all competitions. The 23-year-old has been relentless for the Blues and has played a total of a whooping 3784 minutes.

The Englishman was directly involved in a combined 32 goals in 107 games across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons in all competitions. Still pretty young, Mount can improve further and has what it takes to become the lynchpin of the club for many years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shardul Sant