“We all wanted a German final except the referee” - Bayern Munich director of sport fumes after Real Madrid defeat

Bayern Munich's director of sport Max Eberl was left feeling robbed following the Bavarians' Champions League elimination. The German giants were handed a 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night (May 8).

The first leg ended in a 202 draw at the Allianz Arena last week. Away from home, Thomas Tuchel's men were faced with the daunting task of getting the better of Los Blancos at the intimidating Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Bundesliga outfit seemed to be heading for the final after Alphonso Davies' strike in the second half (68') allowed them to go 3-2 up on aggregate.

However, the tide turned dramatically in the closing minutes of the game. Substitute Joselu stunned Bayern with two quickfire goals in the 88th and 91st minutes.

To compound their agony, a controversial decision by the assistant referee in stoppage time denied Bayern Munich a potential equalizer when Matthijs de Ligt's goal was ruled offside.

Replays suggested that the decision may have been erroneous, raising questions about the need for VAR intervention. The contentious call ultimately sealed Real Madrid's place in the Champions League final, where they are set to clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

However, the Bavarians weren't having it. Max Eberl minced no words in expressing his frustration, lamenting the missed opportunity for an all-German final.

"We all wanted a German final. Everyone except for the Polish referee!" he told Sky Sports' Kerry Hau.

Thomas Tuchel loathes controversial call following Bayern Munich's elimination

Tuchel, who took the helm of Bayern last season, echoed Eberl's sentiments, condemning the officiating as a "disastrous decision" that felt like a betrayal.

"There was a disastrous decision from the linesman and the referee. It feels like a betrayal in the end," he told TNT Sports.

"The linesman says sorry but that does not help. To raise the flag in a moment like this... The referee sees we get the second ball and we get the shot. It's hard to swallow but that's the way it is," Tuchel added.

Despite apologies from both the linesman and referee Szymon Marciniak, Tuchel emphasized that the damage had been done and that mere apologies could not rectify the situation.

He stated the need for referees to perform at the highest level, especially in crucial moments of the game, where the stakes are at their peak.

"It just doesn't help to make excuses after the fact. You are on the field for this reason, because you are the best there is. And we have the right to expect that until the end," Tuchel concluded.

With their Champions League elimination, this is the first season since 2011-12 when Bayern Munich have gone trophyless.

Earlier in the season, an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen denied Munich their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title.