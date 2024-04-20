“We have warned the referee” - Aitana Bonmati accuses Chelsea women of ‘playing dirty’ in Champions League win over Barcelona women 

Barcelona Femini midfielder Aitana Bonmati has criticized Chelsea for playing dirty during their Champions League semifinal clash. In a match filled with controversy, the west Londoners held on to a 1-0 away lead in the first leg.

Chelsea grabbed the lead through Erin Cuthbert to inflict the Catalans with their first home loss in five years. Barcelona, however, felt robbed as they had a penalty that was awarded for a suspected Kadeisha Buchanan handball overturned by VAR.

Speaking after the match, Bonmati expressed her feelings about how the game went, saying (via GOAL):

"I have not understood why a penalty was called and why Mariona was preparing and then they began to review it. In the end this has to be done the other way around. It is clear that there was a prior offside by Salma, I have not seen the play and I can't say anything. If the VAR has marked this, we can't do anything."

The World Cup winner concluded:

"I am not in favor of playing with these interruptions, but we knew it. We had talked about Chelsea playing like this, which for me is playing dirty. We have warned the referee, but it is not up to us if they allow it. We have to know how to play with it."

Both sides will renew hostilities in London in a week, with Emma Hayes' team hoping to make it to the Champions League final. Chelsea will hope they can eliminate powerhouses Barcelona and become only the second-ever English team to win the women's Champions League.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes sounds warning to side after Barcelona victory

Departing Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has sounded a note of warning to her side after their victory over Barcelona Femeni in Catalonia. The English coach has urged her side not to get carried away and focus on finishing the job on their own ground in a week.

Speaking to DAZN (via GOAL), the Chelsea boss said:

"It's just half-time. Nobody should get carried away with that. To be honest with you, I'm disappointed we didn't get the second goal, so I'm a little frustrated. It's a difficult place to come, they carried out the game plan, the thing I'd asked them to do. So, from that perspective, I'm happy."

Hayes continued:

"It's a tough place here. A lot of teams come here and go one or two down very early on so you have to ride that. They have unbelievable players, they're world-class in everything they do, you have to expect they're going to create chances, but I think for the most part we limited them."

Hayes concluded her warning, saying:

"I think I know how to come away from home and get a result. We have not performed against Barcelona at home. We have underperformed when we have played at home. I think Barcelona have another level in them and I think that's clear. Maybe they don't feel like they were at their best today."

Poll : Can Chelsea win the UEFA Women's Champions League this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback