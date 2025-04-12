“We were way better” - Chelsea legend John Terry compares Blues 2004-05 team to Arsenal’s Invincibles

John Terry has insisted that Chelsea's 2004/05 season was better than Arsenal's Invincible season. He pointed out that they won more games in the season and only lost once, which was by one goal.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Blues legend explained:

“I don’t think there’s any comparison between Chelsea 04-05 and the Invincibles. I think we were way better. We lost one game, which we should never have lost to Man City. Arsenal drew 12 games.”

It was not the first time Terry made such a statement. He spoke to Premier League's official website after being inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Terry warned that he was going to upset a lot of people as he believed that Chelsea's record season under Jose Mourinho could not be compared with Arsene Wenger's Invincible season. He said:

"I'm going to upset a couple of people here, but I think that season was as good as the Invincibles season for Arsenal. They drew an awful lot of games. We only lost once, away to Man City, Paulo Ferreira gave away a penalty early on in the game and we should have come back and won the game. When you look at the goals we conceded that year, we conceded against sides you wouldn’t expect if I'm honest and that's no disrespect to them. Looking back today."

"That could have maybe been nine or 10 goals conceded. I don't think it's a record that's ever going to be beaten if I'm honest. I certainly hope it’s not and I’m very proud of what we did defensively. That's what we were paid to do, keep the ball out the net. It obviously helped with players around me like Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Ricky Carvalho, so I’m very thankful for that."

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the 2004/05 season, with Nicolas Anelka scoring from the spot. It was the only loss in the season for the Blues as they finished with 95 points, scoring 72 and conceding just 15.

Jose Mourinho backs John Terry's Chelsea claims

Jose Mourinho also spoke to the Telegraph and claimed that Chelsea's record season was better than Arsenal's Invincible season. He added that his side never cared about what others did:

“Arsenal people, Man United people, Man City people, they don’t give a s--- about Chelsea 2004-05. In the same way as us, Chelsea, we don’t give a s--- about the Invincibles or what they did. What matters is what we know. What we know what we did and what we share between us.”

The Blues could have become the first side to collect 100 points in a season but drew three of their seven matches of the season.

