“We are well aware of what he brings” – Michael Carrick hails “terrific” Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea clash

Michael Carrick, who will face Chelsea and possibly Romelu Lukaku at the weekend, will be the 14th manager to take command of his first ever Premier League match against Chelsea. 10 of the past 13 teams that have done so have lost (W1 D2), with Duncan Ferguson being the only one to win (3-1 in December 2019).

In a press conference, Carrick spoke about the possible return of Romelu Lukaku to the Chelsea squad and what the player is capable of bringing to such an important game.

The current Manchester United caretaker manager spoke highly of Romelu Lukaku, saying:

"It feels like a long time ago! Lukaku went to Italy and did very well then went to Chelsea. It will be good to see Rom again. He is a terrific footballer, scoring goals wherever he has been. If Rom plays, we are well aware of what he brings."

"My pure focus is on preparing the team as best as I can. It's a huge responsibility that I have at the moment and I've given it everything. Anything after Sunday is not in my thoughts at the moment."

Michael Carrick calls Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku a terrific footballer and says he is vary of him

Romelu Lukaku in action for Chelsea

Michael Carrick also spoke about the club's recent Champions League win over Villarreal and how important the win was for the entire team. He heaped praise particularly on Jadon Sancho and Donny Van de Beek.

Both of them will be looking for a better role at the club than what they had under Solskjaer and will be looking to put in good performances for the club.

"It was a big boost for us, a much-needed win. Mainly for the players to have that feeling again and get the confidence back that we lost. It is another massive game for us. These are the ones you have to enjoy. It will be a good test for us. He is a terrific player Jadon. He is never happier than when the ball is at his feet. That is purely when he is at his happiest, I've seen that in training."

"The other side is his attitude, work rate. He put in an overall performance. He has got a massive future ahead of him. Donny's one of those players who's so flexible and can play different positions, he did the same at Ajax and for Holland. Variety can be a real strength. We've got ideas for where we think Donny is most suited but being so flexible is a real strength and a credit to what he can be for the team."

Edited by Rohit Mishra