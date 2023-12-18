"We went there to destroy their title" - Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho slams Liverpool for prematurely selling 'champions' merchandise in 2014

Jose Mourinho has said that his passionate celebration after Chelsea's second goal against Liverpool in 2014 was because of the FA and the fans. He revealed that the Blues wanted to play the game on Friday night or Saturday afternoon because of their UEFA Champions League clash.

However, the request was rejected and things got worse when they reached Anfield. Mourinho said that the shirts and flags with 'Liverpool champions', and he wanted to spoil the party. He said on The Obi One Podcast:

"We were saying, for us, the Champions League is the thing. I cannot go and play in Liverpool with the u-18s. We wanted to do things in the right way, and we wanted to play on the Friday night, or Saturday 12 o’clock.

"They didn’t give us that. So, when we go there, I go there to destroy their party. We went there like we were playing for the title, and we put everything in to try and win it. Of course, I gave a little bit of rest to one or two guys. I played young (Tomas) Kalas, and he had a fantastic game on Luis Suarez."

He added:

“We were going there on the bus, and the guys outside were selling shirts and flags with ‘Liverpool champions’ on. You cannot do that with Chelsea. You have to keep the merchandise in a box. So we go there to destroy their title, which we did.

"We did a fantastic match there. Of course, Stevie G (Gerrard) is the last who deserved that to happen, but that’s life, that’s football. We played so, so well, and we won. To be honest, I even felt sorry for Brendan because I’m always supporting my friends, but on match day, friends stay at home.”

Demba Ba and Willian scored for Chelsea at Anfield in the 2-0 win, which would derail Liverpool's title chances.

How Liverpool lost to Mourinho's Chelsea

Liverpool were on course to win their first Premier League title in 24 years and were on a 22-game winning streak. They welcomed Chelsea to Anfield and were confident of getting another win but were handed a fatal blow by Jose Mourinho's side.

Steven Gerrard's infamous slip left Demba Ba through on goal, and he scored the opening goal of the game. Mourinho's defensive approach saw the Reds banging on the door for an equaliser but fail to get one back.

Despite having 26 shots on goal, Liverpool failed to score, and their all-out attack saw Chelsea counter, with Willian getting a second for the Blues. The goal in the 94th minute saw Jose Mourinho run down the touchline to celebrate with the visiting fans.