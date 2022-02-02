"We went out running, we all hugged Leo" - Papu Gomez reminisces winning Copa America with Lionel Messi and Argentina

Sevilla winger Papu Gomez has revealed what it felt like to celebrate Argentina's 2021 Copa America win alongside Lionel Messi.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa America by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. It was Messi's first piece of silverware with the national side. The Argentine maestro had come close to winning several international trophies, but had always fallen short in the final hurdle.

Perhaps the most painful memory would be losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Germany in Brazil. However, Messi's long-running ambition was satiated last year.

Speaking about the winning moment, Papu Gomez said:

"We went out running, we all hugged Leo [...] If I was Acuña, I would tattoo that photo, he was the first one to get to him and he had the privilege of being in that moment, hugging him, I would have tattooed it on my back."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Papu Gomez on winning Copa America with Lionel Messi: "We went out running, we all hugged Leo [...] If I was Acuña, I would tattoo that photo, he was the first one to get to him and he had the privilege of being in that moment, hugging him, I would have tattooed it on my back." Papu Gomez on winning Copa America with Lionel Messi: "We went out running, we all hugged Leo [...] If I was Acuña, I would tattoo that photo, he was the first one to get to him and he had the privilege of being in that moment, hugging him, I would have tattooed it on my back." https://t.co/frTwElaZRe

Messi, who has 158 caps and 80 goals for Argentina to his name, had previously lost three Copa America finals.

Speaking after breaking his jinx about winning a trophy in Argentina colors, Messi told ESPN last September:

"I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times. It was like a dream, a spectacular moment. I couldn't believe it had happened. I enjoy watching the images now more than at the time as I was in a daze. I didn't quite understand what was happening."

Messi and his fellow Argentine teammates have been subjected to years of media ridicule and fans' anger for being unable to win trophies. Addressing the situation, Argentina's captain added:

"A part of the media treated us as failures, saying that we didn't feel the [responsibility] of wearing the jersey, that we shouldn't be in the national team."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Copa America Trophy

Lionel Messi wins Best Player and Top Scorer The moment Argentina fans have been waiting forCopa America TrophyLionel Messi wins Best Player and Top Scorer The moment Argentina fans have been waiting for 🇦🇷 🏆 Copa America Trophy🏆 Lionel Messi wins Best Player and Top Scorer https://t.co/9HSeS2vAZr

He signed off by saying:

"We tried to be champions before, we were the first ones to want to. It's very difficult to win a World Cup or a Copa America. At the time they didn't value what we did, they only put emphasis on the fact that we didn't achieve the aim. The important thing is to feel satisfied that you have given your all...luckily, the last time [final] was different."

Messi has a chance to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina this year

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held later this year in Qatar. It might prove to be the final chance for the Argentine to win the coveted trophy, given that he will turn 35 in June.

Also Read Article Continues below

Argentina have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held in November-December in 2022.

Edited by Samya Majumdar