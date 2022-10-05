"We went to see the tough things" - Manchester United players held a meeting after loss to Manchester City says Bruno Fernandes 

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Manchester United held a team meeting after they were torn apart in the Manchester derby on Sunday (October 2).

The Red Devils were completely outplayed by their city rivals at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola's side stormed into a 4-0 lead at half-time. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured a comfortable 6-3 victory in a game that highlighted the gap between the two clubs.

Manchester United were widely panned for their display, with many accusing the players of giving up. Fernandes, who was the Red Devils' captain on the day, clearly recognizes that his team's performance was not good enough.

utdreport @utdreport Man City staff could hear Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martínez shouting in the Etihad's away dressing room at half-time on Sunday, saying #mufc lacked belief [ @ncustisTheSun Man City staff could hear Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martínez shouting in the Etihad's away dressing room at half-time on Sunday, saying #mufc lacked belief [@ncustisTheSun]

Erik ten Hag's side take on Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday (October 6) and Fernandes has claimed that the players had a meeting following the thrashing at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese playmaker believes at least three of the goals on Sunday were avoidable, as he told a press conference (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"We had a meeting, we went to see the tough things, our mistakes. After the game I said, we conceded three goals on the counter against a team that plays with possession. We could have avoided that, we didn't. We know the mistakes and we can't repeat them again."

Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on a "disappointing" Manchester derby result "We have let down the club all together not just one or two players"Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on a "disappointing" Manchester derby result "We have let down the club all together not just one or two players"Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on a "disappointing" Manchester derby result 🔴 https://t.co/KxwfgtVQBv

Bruno Fernandes discusses Manchester United's 'project' this season

Manchester United appeared to be turning a corner following four consecutive Premier League victories. However, the heavy defeat against City is undoubtedly a setback for Ten Hag.

The Dutch boss is attempting to implement a new style of play on the team at Old Trafford and Fernandes has urged his teammates to stick to the plan and adapt. The midfielder said:

"We start this season with a project, it's clear we want to make a standard with the manager, an idea of play and everyone has to be on the same page. The Premier League is not that easy, we need to be at that high standard."

"We had those four consecutive wins, and now we have this setback but it hasn't changed our ideas, our way of play and what we want to do as a team. I think it's a process. We have had three months with the manager, the team is doing well. It's tough because it's a derby but now is the time to get back and win tomorrow."

Jude Summerfield @judesummerfield Love how Bruno Fernandes constantly talks about United's team 'letting the club down' in big defeats when he sleepwalks through every big/derby game Love how Bruno Fernandes constantly talks about United's team 'letting the club down' in big defeats when he sleepwalks through every big/derby game

